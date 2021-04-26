Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US is on Russia’s list of ‘unfriendly countries’ currently being drafted – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
US is on Russia’s list of ‘unfriendly countries’ currently being drafted – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

US is on Russia’s list of ‘unfriendly countries’ currently being drafted – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

International 2021-04-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Moscow is putting together a list of unfriendly nations and the US is “obviously” on it, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said. The blacklist is in response to the recent unfriendly moves by the US and its allies.

Work on the schedule of malign nations began after “another round of unfriendly actions by the US,” Zakharova said, in an interview with Rossiya 1 channel aired on Sunday. “What are those unfriendly states? The list is being compiled now,” she added.

“As you understand, and I can confirm it, the US is, obviously, present” on it, Zakharova said, without naming any other countries on the list.

In accordance with a decree recently signed by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, the states that are declared unfriendly “won’t be able to hire Russian citizens to work at their diplomatic and consular missions,” Zakharova added.

A fresh diplomatic standoff between Moscow and Washington erupted in mid-April after US President Joe Biden ordered the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats, accusing the Kremlin of interference in the 2020 US presidential election and of involvement in last year’s SolarWinds cyber-espionage incident. More than 30 Russian individuals and organizations were also sanctioned, while American companies were barred from directly buying shares in Russia’s national debt.

Moscow denies all Washington’s claims and came up with a tit-for-tat response, asking 10 American diplomats to leave and promising measures that would bar US funds and NGOs from interfering in Russian internal affairs.

Shortly after the US-Russia row, the expulsions of more Russian diplomats were announced by the Czech Republic and several other eastern European countries, with the Kremlin convinced that Washington has had a hand in the developments.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Czech PM under fire over EU conflict of interest report

Prague: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis found himself under fire on Saturday after the European... more»

SE Asian nations say consensus reached on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmar’s junta chief on... more»

US is on Russia’s list of ‘unfriendly countries’ currently being drafted – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

Moscow is putting together a list of unfriendly nations and the US is “obviously” on... more»

Six arrested amid massive anti-lockdown protests in London

At least six people have been arrested following a massive protest march against COVID-19 safety... more»

Armenia PM Pashinyan resigns to enable snap polls

YEREVAN: Armenias Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on April 25 while staying on in a... more»

Indian offer led to ‘quiet’ talks on all major issues

ISLAMABAD: India appro­ached Pakistan in December 2020 with an offer to reduce tension and... more»

Indian hospitals turn away patients in Covid-19 ‘tsunami’

Overwhelmed hospitals in India begged for oxygen supplies on Saturday as the country’s... more»

China responds to CNN report on separated Uyghur families

China’s government has responded to a CNN investigation on children from China’s... more»

US starts pulling military equipment from Afghanistan

The US has begun the process to remove its military armaments from Afghanistan as it prepares to... more»

Kashmir: Ministry curtails G-B govt’s powers to execute PSPD projects

GILGIT: The (Pakistan’s) Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (KA&GB) has... more»

Search

Back to Top