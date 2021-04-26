Voice Of Vienna

Czech PM under fire over EU conflict of interest report

Europe 2021-04-26
Prague: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis found himself under fire on Saturday after the European Commission published a report saying his roles as both politician and entrepreneur amount to a conflict of interest.

The billionaire populist and the fifth wealthiest Czech made his fortune as owner of the sprawling Agrofert food, chemicals and media holding.

Babis insists he transferred the holding to two trust funds in February 2017, when he was finance minister, under an anti-corruption law tailor-made for his case dubbed “Lex Babis”. But publicly available documents show he is still Agrofert’s beneficial owner.

The Commission arrived at the same conclusion in its final audit published late on Friday, which is an update of an earlier version made public in 2019. The Commission concluded that “Mr Babis currently exercises a decisive influence over the trust funds”.

“The impartial and objective exercise of Mr Babis’s functions… was compromised due to the fact that he was involved in decisions which also affected the Agrofert group,” the report reads.__The Nation

