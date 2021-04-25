China responds to CNN report on separated Uyghur families

China’s government has responded to a CNN investigation on children from China’s Xinjiang region who were ripped from their families.

Amnesty International estimates Beijing’s policy towards ethnic Uyghur Muslims has split up thousands of families.

A CNN team began looking into this after the exiled parents of several children unsuccessfully pleaded for Chinese officials to allow their kids to leave the country.

Desperate for answers and to reunite with their kids they turned to CNN.

Since the broadcast of our story, however, the Chinese government and state media have launched a concerted campaign to discredit CNN’s reporting and claim the parents are “terrorists.”