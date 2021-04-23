Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkey opens probe on crypto currency platform Thodex
Turkey opens probe on crypto currency platform Thodex

Turkey opens probe on crypto currency platform Thodex

International 2021-04-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISTANBUL: The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul launched an investigation into a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange platform, Thodex, of which website is inaccessible currently.

The office appeals to the personnel for their testimonies on the platform, which is alleged to aggrieve a great number of members.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Usame Ceran, a lawyer, filed a criminal complaint against Fatih Faruk Özer, the founder and CEO of the platform, alleging “aggravated fraud.”

Ceran stressed that the platform has 400,000 members, of which 390,000 are active in trading, and noted the platform is close to withdrawal transactions currently.

He also said that there are some allegations on social media platforms that Özer left Turkey on April 20 via Istanbul Airport.

As part of the complaint, seizing the platform’s all assets, including vehicles, bank accounts, holdings, shares, was demanded.

After some transaction problems, the platform shared releases on Monday and Tuesday for announcing a six-hour maintenance period.

Lastly, the platform made another announcement, saying the platform will get into a partnership and members will able to make transactions again after a five-day maintenance period.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

European powers see progress, but some way to go in Iran talks

The European parties to the Iran nuclear deal have seen progress in the first two rounds of... more»

Russia says it is withdrawing its large deployment of troops near Ukraine’s border

Russia announced on Thursday that it will withdraw troops near Ukraine and annexed Crimea, deeming... more»

Pakistani student blinded, disfigured in acid attack outside her home in US

NEW YORK: An unknown man threw acid on a Pakistani college student in Long Island, a suburb of New... more»

Beijing vows to fight back after Australia cancels China’s Belt and Road project in state of Victoria

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has slammed Australia’s decision to tear up the Belt and Road... more»

India records world’s biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI: India marked a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday, reporting 314,835... more»

Turkey opens probe on crypto currency platform Thodex

ISTANBUL: The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul launched an investigation into a... more»

‘As sorry as we are’: German lawmakers approve new controversial Covid-19 lockdown bill following heated debate

The Bundestag has passed the controversial amendments to the national Infection Protection Act... more»

Hungary’s poor Roma children struggle with digital education

Mihaly Horvath, a 12-year-old in a village in northeastern Hungary, can’t wait for his school to... more»

Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

A bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in the Pakistani city of Quetta has killed at least four people... more»

Disruption in oxygen supply kills 22 COVID patients in India

Disruption in the supply of medical oxygen has killed at least 22 patients in a hospital in... more»

Search

Back to Top