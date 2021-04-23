Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistani student blinded, disfigured in acid attack outside her home in US
Pakistani student blinded, disfigured in acid attack outside her home in US

Pakistani student blinded, disfigured in acid attack outside her home in US

International 2021-04-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

NEW YORK: An unknown man threw acid on a Pakistani college student in Long Island, a suburb of New York City, disfiguring her face and shattering her life in an attack that activists want to be investigated as an anti-Muslim hate crime.

Nafiah Ikram, 21, and her mother were getting out of their car outside their home on March 17 when the man rushed up to her, threw a caustic liquid at her face and ran off. She was left severely burned and nearly blind.

Nafiah, who is studying medicine at Hofstra University, and has plans to be a doctor, was rushed to the hospital by her mother, who also works there.

Her father, Sheikh Ikram, 50, said that Nafiah was targeted on her way home from work.

“No, it’s not a random attack, it’s a planned attack,” The New York Post, a mass-circulation tabloid, quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder asked anyone with information to come forward and call, announcing a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“This attack was a vicious and heinous crime and I am personally requesting anyone with knowledge to come forward,” he said.

The attack left her hospitalised for 15 days, with severe burns to her face, eyes, neck, and hands, according to the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights group.

“My whole life changed in a matter of five minutes,” Nafiah said in an interview with WCBS-TV. “We don’t realise what we have until it’s gone.”

She was all but blinded by the attack. “I can just see colours, but that’s it,” she told WCBS. “I want to know, like, what’s the reason? Like, what could I have possibly done to somebody?”

Nafiah is just starting to talk again, but still struggles to eat or drink, because acid burned her throat, her father said.

“She is very scared. My wife sleeps with her every night,” Ikram said.

“She cannot shower herself, she gets scared when the water goes in her face.. so my wife has to go in the washroom with her to bathe her. And both arms are burned, she cannot do anything. So it’s very, very painful.”

Nafiah struggles to see even a few feet in front of her, and the family is praying she will be able to regain her vision.

The family said it is stunned by the outpouring of generosity and support from family and friends. Almost $300,000 has been raised in donations to pay for medical costs.

“We just want to thank everyone who has really donated and we really want people to pray for her to heal and most importantly, pray for her eye. It doesn’t matter how much money in the world is there, but we need her health,” Ikram said.

Ikram pleaded with his daughter’s attacker to turn himself in before he hurts someone else.

“We just want to say, think about it… what you did to my daughter. Please don’t do [it] to anyone else. We are just hoping that that person will get caught because we don’t want anyone else to be in that condition.”

In a statement, CAIR-New York Legal Director Ahmed Mohamed on Thursday called for a hate crime investigation into the attack on Nafiah.

He said, “CAIR-NY is disturbed and shocked at the brutality of this crime, and law enforcement must do everything to apprehend the suspects. Our community deserves safety. Amidst the rising hate crimes engulfing the state, it is important that this acid attack by an unknown individual be investigated as a possible hate crime.

“The family and the community at large must learn why this happened. The New York State Hate Crimes Task Force must aid local law enforcement as the search for the suspects enter the second month.

“Nafiah and her family need the support of her community. We ask everyone to keep the family in your prayers and pray that Nafiah makes a full recovery.”__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

European powers see progress, but some way to go in Iran talks

The European parties to the Iran nuclear deal have seen progress in the first two rounds of... more»

Russia says it is withdrawing its large deployment of troops near Ukraine’s border

Russia announced on Thursday that it will withdraw troops near Ukraine and annexed Crimea, deeming... more»

Pakistani student blinded, disfigured in acid attack outside her home in US

NEW YORK: An unknown man threw acid on a Pakistani college student in Long Island, a suburb of New... more»

Beijing vows to fight back after Australia cancels China’s Belt and Road project in state of Victoria

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has slammed Australia’s decision to tear up the Belt and Road... more»

India records world’s biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI: India marked a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday, reporting 314,835... more»

Turkey opens probe on crypto currency platform Thodex

ISTANBUL: The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul launched an investigation into a... more»

‘As sorry as we are’: German lawmakers approve new controversial Covid-19 lockdown bill following heated debate

The Bundestag has passed the controversial amendments to the national Infection Protection Act... more»

Hungary’s poor Roma children struggle with digital education

Mihaly Horvath, a 12-year-old in a village in northeastern Hungary, can’t wait for his school to... more»

Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

A bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in the Pakistani city of Quetta has killed at least four people... more»

Disruption in oxygen supply kills 22 COVID patients in India

Disruption in the supply of medical oxygen has killed at least 22 patients in a hospital in... more»

Search

Back to Top