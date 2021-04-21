Voice Of Vienna

UN calls for ‘concrete’ proof of life of Princess Latifa from UAE

The UN has called for the United Arab Emirates to provide “concrete” proof that Princess Latifa Al Maktoum, the daughter of Dubai’s ruler reportedly being held in detention, is alive.

In a statement issued in Geneva on Tuesday, UN human rights experts also said she should be released “urgently”.

Princess Latifa tried to flee Dubai in 2018. In footage shared with BBC Panorama, she says commandos drugged her and flew her back to detention.

The UN says it needs more information.

Dubai’s royal family has previously said Princess Latifa is safe and being “cared for at home”.

On 5 March, the UN said it was still awaiting further details from the UAE – two weeks after an initial request for proof of life.

In Tuesday’s statement, the UN experts called on the government of the UAE once again to “provide meaningful information” on Princess Latifa’s fate “without delay”.

They asked for “independent verification of the conditions under which she is being held, and for her immediate release”.

“The statement issued by the Emirates authorities’ merely indicating that she was being ‘cared for at home’ is not sufficient at this stage,” the statement said.

It added: “We are alarmed that, following the public release in February of footage in which Sheikha Latifa reported being deprived of her liberty against her will, and the subsequent official request for further information on her situation, no concrete information has been provided by the authorities.”

In recordings obtained by BBC Panorama in February, Princess Latifa said she was being held hostage in a “villa converted into a jail” with no access to medical help.

Latifa’s father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is one of the richest heads of state in the world, the ruler of Dubai and vice-president of the UAE.__BBC

