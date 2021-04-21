EMA addresses possible link between J&J’s vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots

There is a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) told reporters on Tuesday, emphasising that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks.

EMA’s safety committee said that the serious blood clots should be listed as “very rare side effects” of the vaccine.

The EU medicines regulator had reviewed eight reports from the United States of “serious cases of unusual blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets”, one of which was fatal.

The press conference followed a statement earlier on Tuesday.

More than seven million people in the US have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a pause to vaccination last week over the blood clot reports.

All of the rare cases of blood clotting happened in people under the age of 60; the majority of them were women.

The cases were similar to the rare blood clot cases linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, EMA said. Both vaccines used an adenovirus vector.

“The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects,” the EU medicines regulator said in a statement.

Healthcare workers and those who have received the vaccine should be aware of potential symptoms of these rare blood clots. They include shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, abdominal pain, headache, blurred vision or tiny blood spots under the skin.

Multiple EU countries have issued suspensions or age limits on the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid a possible link to blood clots.

Science analytics company Airfinity told Euronews earlier this week that suspending both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the EU could delay the bloc’s goal to inoculate 70% of the adult population by the end of the summer.__EuroNews