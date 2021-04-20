Voice Of Vienna

Two Hizb militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-04-20
Two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, police said.

A police spokesman said on Twitter that two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight in Zeipora area of the district. “A search peration is going on,” he said.

The gunfight broke out earlier today after the police and the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zeipora village, said the official.

In a statement, a spokesman said that on a specific input regarding presence of militants in Zeipora area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 34RR and 178 Bn CRPF in the said area.

During the search operation as the presence of militants got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter, said the spokesman.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Sabzar Ahmad Ganie of Sehpora Kulgam and Amir Ahmad Bhat resident of Malibugh, Imamsahib Shopian.

As per police records, the spokesman said that the duo were part of groups involved in many crime cases and linked with proscribed outfit HM.

Arms, ammunition & other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter.

The last rites of the slain militants will be performed after conducting medico-legal formalities and their nearest family members shall be allowed to participate in the last rites, he said.__GK News

