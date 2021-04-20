Pakistan: Govt to present resolution on French ambassador’s expulsion in NA today; claims (Interior Minister) Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday announced that the government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly later today.

In a video statement, he said the decision was taken after another round of talks with the recently proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

While the minister said that the resolution will be presented later today, there is no session scheduled for Tuesday. A day earlier, the session was adjourned to meet again on April 22 (Thursday) at 2pm.

Rashid said that the TLP had agreed to call off protests across the country. “Talks with the party will continue,” he said.

The minister said that cases registered against TLP workers under the Fourth Schedule will also be withdrawn, adding that he will give a detailed briefing on the development via a press conference later today.

The announcement comes after a government delegation, comprising the interior minister and Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, met TLP workers for a third round of talks in Lahore late on Monday.

The first round of talks between the Punjab government and workers of the banned party took place on Sunday after day-long clashes between TLP workers and law enforcers. On Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the second round had concluded, adding that a third would begin at 10pm.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat represented the government in the second round, according to Chaudhry.__Dawn.com