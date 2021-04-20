Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iran, India reject Islamic Emirate’s return to Afghanistan as ‘impossible’
Iran, India reject Islamic Emirate’s return to Afghanistan as ‘impossible’

Iran, India reject Islamic Emirate’s return to Afghanistan as ‘impossible’

International 2021-04-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

KABUL: Iran and India believe that the return of the Islamic Emirate used by Taliban in their five-year long rule on Afghanistan would be impossible, saying that Afghanistan would not go backwards.

“We need to put our differences aside and focus on our commons including the reality that the Islamic Emirate is an existential threat against Pakistan and a national security threat for Iran and India,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said.

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said that New Delhi was not Pakistan’s rival on Afghanistan. “This is an illusion to think that what India does in Afghanistan indirectly targets Pakistan. These words harm India’s efforts in Afghanistan,” Jaishankar said.

Hamdullah Moheb, National Security Adviser for President Ghani, said that Taliban are shouting for victory after the talk with Kabul began, which was unpleasant for everyone. “If we are must to sign peace treaty with Taliban, this should include all these groups, not only Mulllah Baradar. The peace agreement should include Mullah Yaqoob, Mullah Haibatullah, the Haqqani network and the Helmand group.”

A survey launched by the media outlets think that the US withdrawal would be followed by internal war.__Afghanistan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UK adds India to Covid travel ‘red list’ as PM Johnson cancels trip

Britain on Monday imposed its strictest travel curbs on India after an explosion of coronavirus... more»

China’s treatment of Uighurs is ‘crimes against humanity’: Report

China is committing crimes against humanity in its treatment of the Uighur ethnic minority and... more»

Pakistan: Opposition parties blast govt for ‘failure’ in handling TLP protest, loss of lives

Opposition parties lashed out at the PTI government on Monday, criticising it for the violent... more»

Iran, India reject Islamic Emirate’s return to Afghanistan as ‘impossible’

KABUL: Iran and India believe that the return of the Islamic Emirate used by Taliban in their... more»

Vaccine doubts could delay EU’s inoculation target by several months

The EU could miss its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults against COVID-19 by the summer by months,... more»

Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

A provocative attempt by Greece of allowing a French research vessel accompanied by a Greek... more»

India’s Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

NEW DELHI: The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on... more»

Pakistan: TLP protesters free abducted policemen after violence

Islamabad, Pakistan – Protesters belonging to Pakistan’s far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan... more»

Malta Philharmonic Orchestra to Visit Vienna Musikverein in Upcoming Tour Organised by Konstantin Ishkhanov

On the 21st of May the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra are set for a spectacular evening at... more»

USA: 3 killed in ongoing ‘active shooter’ situation in Austin, Texas

Police in Austin, Texas are reporting to an active shooter situation in which three people have... more»

Search

Back to Top