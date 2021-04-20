Iran, India reject Islamic Emirate’s return to Afghanistan as ‘impossible’

KABUL: Iran and India believe that the return of the Islamic Emirate used by Taliban in their five-year long rule on Afghanistan would be impossible, saying that Afghanistan would not go backwards.

“We need to put our differences aside and focus on our commons including the reality that the Islamic Emirate is an existential threat against Pakistan and a national security threat for Iran and India,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said.

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said that New Delhi was not Pakistan’s rival on Afghanistan. “This is an illusion to think that what India does in Afghanistan indirectly targets Pakistan. These words harm India’s efforts in Afghanistan,” Jaishankar said.

Hamdullah Moheb, National Security Adviser for President Ghani, said that Taliban are shouting for victory after the talk with Kabul began, which was unpleasant for everyone. “If we are must to sign peace treaty with Taliban, this should include all these groups, not only Mulllah Baradar. The peace agreement should include Mullah Yaqoob, Mullah Haibatullah, the Haqqani network and the Helmand group.”

A survey launched by the media outlets think that the US withdrawal would be followed by internal war.__Afghanistan Times