USA: 3 killed in ongoing ‘active shooter’ situation in Austin, Texas

2021-04-19
Police in Austin, Texas are reporting to an active shooter situation in which three people have been pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred at an intersection in the Arboretum area in northwest Austin. Police quickly took to Twitter to advise residents to stay clear of the area and “shelter in place.”

Photos of the area show it continues to be an active scene. Police have revealed they have 18 response vehicles in the area.

Officials have confirmed to local media that the initial 911 call was of an active shooter situation, and the scene is at an apartment complex. While the suspect remains active, according to police, the situation is being described as “domestic” and not posing a threat to the general public.__RT.com

