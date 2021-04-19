Voice Of Vienna

India’s Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

2021-04-19
NEW DELHI: The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the city’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

The city was also facing acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen supplies and key medicines such as the anti-viral Remdesivir, Kejriwal said.__Tribune.com

