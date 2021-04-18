Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ukrainian consul in St Petersburg arrested by Federal Security Services amid Kyiv-Moscow tensions
Ukrainian consul in St Petersburg arrested by Federal Security Services amid Kyiv-Moscow tensions

Ukrainian consul in St Petersburg arrested by Federal Security Services amid Kyiv-Moscow tensions

Europe 2021-04-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Russia has taken a Ukrainian diplomat into custody for allegedly receiving classified information from the country’s security agencies.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia’s main security agency, said on Saturday that Alexander Sosonyuk, Ukraine’s consul in St. Petersburg, had been arrested on Friday during a meeting with a Russian in which he received “information of a classified nature contained in the databases of law enforcement agencies and the FSB.”

“This activity is incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker and is clearly hostile towards the Russian Federation,” the FSB statement added.

Kyiv has yet to formally respond to the diplomat’s arrest. Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on Saturday: “In accordance with the existing practice and pursuant to the reciprocity principle, the Ukrainian side is preparing a response towards Russian diplomats.”

The arrest has come amid escalating tensions between the two countries over Russia’s military buildup along the border with eastern Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian also announced the closure from next week to October 2021 of part of the Black Sea in the direction of the Kerch Strait, for the purposes of “military exercises”.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the move “a gross violation of the right to freedom of navigation guaranteed by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea… The behaviour of the Russian side indicates the absence of any intention on its part to refuse to continue the aggression against Ukraine using military and hybrid methods.”__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Russia demands 1m illegal migrants to leave country

Russian Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy asked the leadership of the Commonwealth of... more»

Salvini ordered to stand trial on migrant kidnapping charge

An Italian judge has ordered that Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, must stand... more»

US sanctions also target Pakistani firms, individuals in move against Russia

WASHINGTON: Ten of the 32 individuals and entities sanctioned by US President Joe Biden on... more»

Iran top delegate sees ‘new understanding’ at Vienna nuclear talks though also disagreements

Iran’s chief negotiator at nuclear talks in Vienna said on Saturday an understanding was... more»

Ukrainian consul in St Petersburg arrested by Federal Security Services amid Kyiv-Moscow tensions

Russia has taken a Ukrainian diplomat into custody for allegedly receiving classified information... more»

China denounces US-Japan statement in which Washington vows to defend its Asian partner with NUCLEAR ‘capabilities’

Beijing has blamed Washington and Tokyo for undermining stability in the Asia Pacific region after... more»

‘Frightening’: Weekend shutdown in Delhi as COVID grips India

New Delhi went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday as India faces a ferocious new coronavirus... more»

Pakistan: Opposition blasts govt over ‘illogical’ accord with TLP

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Friday lashed out at the government in the National Assembly for... more»

Ukraine may seek nuclear weapons if left out of NATO: Diplomat

A Ukrainian diplomat has reportedly warned Kyiv may be forced to acquire nuclear weapons to... more»

Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for pro-democracy protests

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after... more»

Search

Back to Top