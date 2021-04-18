Iran top delegate sees ‘new understanding’ at Vienna nuclear talks though also disagreements

Iran’s chief negotiator at nuclear talks in Vienna said on Saturday an understanding was emerging at the negotiations but that “serious disagreements” remained, according to Iranian state media.

“A new understanding appears to be emerging and there is a common ground between the parties on the ultimate goal,” Abbas Araqchi told state media. “But the path ahead is not an easy one and there are some serious disagreements.”

Earlier in the day, China’s envoy to the negotiations said they will continue and all remaining parts to the accord had agreed to accelerate work on issues including which sanctions the United States would lift.__Tribune.com