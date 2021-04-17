Pakistan’s elite justice: One bench member yet to sign Shehbaz’s bail judgment order

Voice Of Vienna

LAHORE: A member of the Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench that granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering and assets beyond means cases denied having signed the judgment on Friday.

The LHC division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the bail plea filed by Shehbaz, while Justice Asjad Javed Ghural was its second member.

The LHC bench, on April 14, after hearing detailed arguments from both sides, first reserved its decision and then after 15 minutes rang the bell while sitting in chamber.

Upon hearing the bell a court staffer entered into the judge’s chamber and came out announcing that post-arrest bail had been granted to Shehbaz.

Following the announcement, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) lawmakers began congratulating each other. Shortly after, PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah also addressed the media and came down hard on the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) conduct.

However, both the aforesaid judges are yet to forward their own judgments to LHC chief justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, where a third judge will be nominated, who will decide the matter after reading the independent judgments of both the judges.

It is also worth mentioning that the bench, hearing NAB cases, was dissolved. Both the judges were transferred to other districts.

The former Punjab CM had filed the petition on medical grounds, the delay in the conclusion of the trial and other hardships.__Tribune.com

