America: 8 people killed & ‘many’ wounded in mass shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

International 2021-04-16, by Comments Off 0
Eight people have been killed and numerous others wounded in a shooting that occurred at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport in Indiana, police said.

Law enforcement rushed to the scene on Thursday night after receiving reports of shots being fired inside the building. “As officers arrived, they came into contact with an active shooting incident,” city police spokeswoman Genae Cook told the media. “We have located eight people deceased at the scene, and many others with injuries.”

In earlier statements, Indianapolis police described the shooting as a “mass casualty” incident and said preliminary information suggested that the suspect had taken his own life. The community was no longer in danger, police stressed.

One man told local media his niece was shot in the arm at a gas station just outside the warehouse complex that includes a FedEx Ground warehouse.

Witnesses who spoke to the media reported hearing gunfire and seeing bodies in the facility. One person said they saw the alleged suspect firing an automatic weapon.

The FedEx facility employs more than 4,500 people and is the second-largest hub in the company’s global network, according to the Indianapolis Star.__RT.com

