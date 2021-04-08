Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on April 6 summoned the Chinese ambassador to Ankara over the Chinese Embassy’s social media posts that caused discomfort.

The discomfort caused by the embassy’s Twitter posts was conveyed to Chinese Ambassador Liu Shaobin, said an official on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the embassy tagged head of opposition İYİ (Good) Party Meral Akşener and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, and said: “The Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns any challenge by any person or power to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese side reserves the right to a rightful response.”

The embassy’s tweet was in response to the Twitter posts by Akşener and Yavaş in which they recalled the 1990 killing of Uyghurs by Chinese forces in the Baren Township.

“The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is an integral part of Chinese territory. This is an internationally accepted and indisputable fact,” the embassy said.__Hurriyet