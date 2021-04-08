Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts
Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts

Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts

International 2021-04-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on April 6 summoned the Chinese ambassador to Ankara over the Chinese Embassy’s social media posts that caused discomfort.

The discomfort caused by the embassy’s Twitter posts was conveyed to Chinese Ambassador Liu Shaobin, said an official on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the embassy tagged head of opposition İYİ (Good) Party Meral Akşener and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, and said: “The Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns any challenge by any person or power to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese side reserves the right to a rightful response.”

The embassy’s tweet was in response to the Twitter posts by Akşener and Yavaş in which they recalled the 1990 killing of Uyghurs by Chinese forces in the Baren Township.

“The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is an integral part of Chinese territory. This is an internationally accepted and indisputable fact,” the embassy said.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US announces it will restore aid to Palestinians cut by Trump

The Biden administration announced plans Wednesday to provide at least $235m in US aid to the... more»

Taiwan vows to fight to the end in case of war as China sends more jets into island’s air defence zone

China sent more fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Wednesday in a stepped up show of... more»

Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over ‘insensitive’ views on rape

Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, criticised him after he blamed women... more»

Sofagate: Von der Leyen ‘surprised’ after embarrassingly left without a chair at EU summit with Turkish president

The spokesperson for the European Commission president said the EU leader was surprised to be left... more»

North Macedonia officials handed fake passports to overseas criminals, claims interior minister

Nine officials in North Macedonia’s interior ministry have been arrested on suspicion of... more»

Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on April 6 summoned the Chinese ambassador to Ankara over the Chinese... more»

Kashmir: Tourism conference urges federal govt to resolve GB’s power woes

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at tourism webinar urged the Imran Khan-led federal government to resolve the... more»

Rights bodies assail PM’s remarks on causes of rape

ISLAMABAD: The Women’s Action Forum (WAF) and other rights groups have taken exception to the... more»

Ukraine wants to speed up joining NATO to send ‘real signal to Russia’

Ukraine’s president wants to speed up the country’s path to NATO membership to send a... more»

Iran says initial nuclear talks with world powers ‘constructive’

Iran and the major world powers still party to a 2015 nuclear deal have met for talks in Vienna,... more»

Search

Back to Top