Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists
Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists

Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists

Europe 2021-04-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on April 6 sentenced four men to life in jail over a 2016 suicide bombing in the heart of Istanbul that killed 12 German tourists and was blamed on ISIL.

The blast ripped through Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet square in January 2016 – near the iconic Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, among the world’s most visited tourist sites.

The government blamed the attack that wounded 16 others on the ISIL group but the militants never claimed responsibility and the defendants have denied their involvement.

The court in Istanbul sentenced four suspects – whose nationality was not stated – to life in jail, saying that the attack represented “an attempt to violently overthrow the constitutional order,” the private DHA news agency reported.

Each was also sentenced to 328 years and four months in prison for premeditated murder, the news agency said.

Eighteen other suspects were acquitted, it said.

In 2018, Turkish judges sentenced three Syrian nationals to life in prison for their involvement in the bombing but an appeals court overturned that verdict.

Turkey was shaken by a spate of attacks in 2016 blamed on the ISIL and PKK terrorists. __Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Ukraine wants to speed up joining NATO to send ‘real signal to Russia’

Ukraine’s president wants to speed up the country’s path to NATO membership to send a... more»

Iran says initial nuclear talks with world powers ‘constructive’

Iran and the major world powers still party to a 2015 nuclear deal have met for talks in Vienna,... more»

Pakistan, Iran hold joint naval drill in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN: Iran staged a joint naval drill with Pakistan on Tuesday in the waters of the Persian Gulf... more»

USA: BLM activist warns ‘all hell will break loose’ if Chauvin acquitted of George Floyd murder

A prominent Black Lives Matter activist has said that “all hell is going to break loose” if... more»

Clear link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots in brain: European regulator

There is a link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain... more»

Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on April 6 sentenced four men to life in jail over a 2016 suicide... more»

Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday gave final approval to legislation allowing him to hold... more»

Arch of world’s highest railway bridge on Chenab river in J-K completed

The construction of the arch of the world’s highest railway bridge that soars 359 metres above... more»

Iran announces arrest of ‘Israeli spy’ & others with links to ‘several countries’

Iran claims it has arrested a number of agents of foreign intelligence services, including an... more»

Pakistan’s push to reset ties met with US lukewarm response

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s efforts to reset what is often dubbed as “transactional... more»

Search

Back to Top