Pakistan: Swat ATC judge among four killed in 'targeted attack' near Ambar Interchange in KP
2021-04-05
A judge of a Swat anti-terrorism court (ATC) was among four persons shot dead in an attack on his car near the Ambar Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

The victims, identified as ATC Judge Aftab Afridi, his wife, grandson and daughter-in-law, were travelling from Peshawar to Islamabad via Swabi, according to police. Two security guards, who were part of the judge’s convoy were also injured in the attack, which occurred in the jurisdiction of Chota Lahore Police Station.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Dawn.com that “apparently it a targeted attack”.

He added that the assailants fled the scene after the attack.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Shoaib told Dawn.com that police teams have reached the site and started investigations into the attack. KP IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi also reached the site.

DPO Shoaib said that a son and other relatives of the slain judge had reached Swabi and an FIR of the killing will be registered once they give a statement.

He added that the family suspected the motive behind the killing could be personal enmity, adding that no arrests had been made so far.

The attack was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said that the “perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended & dealt with full severity of the law”.

In February 2019, Peshawar High Court (PHC) judge Justice Ayub Khan’s was injured in an attack on his car while he was on the way to the high court.

The judge and his driver, both of whom suffered injuries were subsequently shifted to a private hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP) Wasim Riaz had said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zahoor Afridi had said that a 9mm Kalashnikov had been used by the gunmen, who fled the scene after the attack.__Dawn.com

