Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US confirms to take part in Vienna nuclear meet, says ‘open’ to direct talks with Iran
US confirms to take part in Vienna nuclear meet, says ‘open’ to direct talks with Iran

US confirms to take part in Vienna nuclear meet, says ‘open’ to direct talks with Iran

International 2021-04-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

US on Friday confirmed it would partake in a meeting in Vienna next week on the Iran nuclear deal and offered to hold direct talks with Tehran.

“These remain early days, and we don’t anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead. But we believe this is a healthy step forward,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We do not anticipate presently that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran through this process, though the United States remains open to them,” he said.

The European Union announced Friday an in-person meeting in Vienna of all parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which former president Donald Trump withdrew.

The Europeans said it would have “separate” contacts in Vienna with the United States and Iran quickly rejected a direct meeting with its arch-enemy as it presses President Joe Biden first to lift sanctions.

Price said that the “primary issues” for discussion in Vienna will be “the nuclear steps that Iran would need to take in order to return to compliance with the terms of the JCPOA, and the sanctions relief steps that the United States would need to take in order to return to compliance as well.”

Iran has insisted that the United States must act first on removing the Trump sanctions, which include a unilateral effort to stop all its oil exports, before it will roll back measures away from compliance that it had taken as a protest.

The Vienna talks will also include the governments of Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia which all remain parties and supporters of the nuclear deal negotiated under former US president Barack Obama.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US confirms to take part in Vienna nuclear meet, says ‘open’ to direct talks with Iran

US on Friday confirmed it would partake in a meeting in Vienna next week on the Iran nuclear deal... more»

Denmark: Plan to further limit ‘non-Western’ residents draws ire

When Ahmad Salamoun received an eviction notice at the home he has lived in for more than 30... more»

Britain to ban entry from Pakistan, three other countries from April 9

Britain said on Friday it would add Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines to its travel... more»

Kashmir: Two out of three militants killed in Kakapora encounter involved in Nowgam attack; says IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar Friday said two out of three... more»

Netherlands suspends AstraZeneca jab for under-60s over blood clot fears

The Netherlands has temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people aged... more»

Moscow warns of ‘measures’ against any Western troop deployment in Ukraine, as Kiev cites guarantees of US support in a conflict

Russia has warned that it would regard any deployment of Western troops in Ukraine as a serious... more»

Myanmar protesters urge ‘guerrilla strikes’ amid internet cutoff

Myanmar activists held candle-lit protests overnight and scrambled to find ways to get around a... more»

Dutch parliament rebukes PM Mark Rutte after he scrapes by in no-confidence vote

Dutch lawmakers voted to formally censure caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte after he narrowly... more»

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘muscle-flexing’ as tensions rise

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of whipping up tensions as NATO... more»

US envoy Kerry to skip Pakistan in ‘climate crisis’ trip to India, Bangladesh

US climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with Indian, Emirati and Bangladesh leaders during an... more»

Search

Back to Top