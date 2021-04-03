Netherlands suspends AstraZeneca jab for under-60s over blood clot fears

The Netherlands has temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people aged under 60 as a “precaution”.

In a statement this afternoon, the Health Ministry said it was acting on a new report from advisory body Lareb about five women in the country who suffered blood clots after receiving the shot.

All standing appointments for under-60s due to receive the AstraZeneca jab are cancelled until further notice.

The Dutch authorities have said they will review the decision next week pending an update from the European Medicines Agency, which is expected on Wednesday.__EuroNews