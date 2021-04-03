Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Moscow warns of ‘measures’ against any Western troop deployment in Ukraine, as Kiev cites guarantees of US support in a conflict
Moscow warns of ‘measures’ against any Western troop deployment in Ukraine, as Kiev cites guarantees of US support in a conflict

Moscow warns of ‘measures’ against any Western troop deployment in Ukraine, as Kiev cites guarantees of US support in a conflict

Europe 2021-04-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Russia has warned that it would regard any deployment of Western troops in Ukraine as a serious provocation, after Kiev asked NATO to step up its local combat readiness and claimed the US would come to its aid in any future war.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that it had received guarantees of American support after a telephone call with Washington’s top military official, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austen. “The US Secretary of Defense stressed that in the event of an escalation of Russian aggression, the United States will not leave Ukraine alone,” the Ministry said.

Asked about the prospects of a standoff in the region, Peskov warned that this could begin a potentially dangerous chain of events. The Kremlin official said that “undoubtedly, such a developing scenario would lead to a further increase in tensions near Russia’s borders. Of course, this will require additional measures from the Russian side to ensure its security.”

When pressed on what those measures might be, the official said only that the country would do “everything that is needed.”

The public spat comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, after a series of reported clashes in the east of the country between Kiev’s forces and militias, who receive support from Moscow. Peskov called the escalations “quite frightening.”

Ukraine has since appealed to the US-led military bloc to increase its presence in the region. A call transcript published on Friday showed that Roman Mashovets, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, said that it’s been requested that the bloc consider “joint activities, including military exercises of Ukraine and NATO.” These activities, the transcript said, “should include land, naval and air components. In addition, it is advisable to increase the level of combat readiness of troops in NATO countries bordering Ukraine.”

In February, the country’s Ministry of Infrastructure invited warplanes operated by the US-led bloc to fly missions near Crimea, which it claims as part of its sovereign territory. Officials proposed that the skies be “used for NATO air operations in the airspace… which includes airspace over the sovereign territory of Ukraine and over open waters, such as the Black Sea, where the responsibility for air traffic services is delegated to Ukraine by international treaties.” Russia regards the region as its own after it was reabsorbed in 2014.

Moscow has previously described Ukraine’s membership of NATO and the deployment of troops there as a red line for the country. The situation has echoes of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when Soviet weaponry was deployed on the Caribbean island off the Atlantic coast of America, sparking a crisis that led the two superpowers close to nuclear war.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US confirms to take part in Vienna nuclear meet, says ‘open’ to direct talks with Iran

US on Friday confirmed it would partake in a meeting in Vienna next week on the Iran nuclear deal... more»

Denmark: Plan to further limit ‘non-Western’ residents draws ire

When Ahmad Salamoun received an eviction notice at the home he has lived in for more than 30... more»

Britain to ban entry from Pakistan, three other countries from April 9

Britain said on Friday it would add Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines to its travel... more»

Kashmir: Two out of three militants killed in Kakapora encounter involved in Nowgam attack; says IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar Friday said two out of three... more»

Netherlands suspends AstraZeneca jab for under-60s over blood clot fears

The Netherlands has temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people aged... more»

Moscow warns of ‘measures’ against any Western troop deployment in Ukraine, as Kiev cites guarantees of US support in a conflict

Russia has warned that it would regard any deployment of Western troops in Ukraine as a serious... more»

Myanmar protesters urge ‘guerrilla strikes’ amid internet cutoff

Myanmar activists held candle-lit protests overnight and scrambled to find ways to get around a... more»

Dutch parliament rebukes PM Mark Rutte after he scrapes by in no-confidence vote

Dutch lawmakers voted to formally censure caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte after he narrowly... more»

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘muscle-flexing’ as tensions rise

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of whipping up tensions as NATO... more»

US envoy Kerry to skip Pakistan in ‘climate crisis’ trip to India, Bangladesh

US climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with Indian, Emirati and Bangladesh leaders during an... more»

Search

Back to Top