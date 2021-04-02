Pakistan: Broadsheet commission holds bureaucracy responsible for concealing evidence

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday made public the report of the Broadsheet commission, which holds the bureaucracy responsible for attempts to conceal the evidence.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet, earlier had approved making the report regarding the UK-based asset recovery firm public.

The report states that the bureaucracy made every attempt to conceal the available record and make it disappear.

The record was made to disappear from several departments, including those located overseas.

The report also observed that Kaveh Moussavi, the head of the firm, is a convict and that he labeled allegations on some personalities.

The probe of the allegations, it added, isn’t mentioned in the terms of reference of the commission, and government can have them investigated independently.

It also stated that no government department cooperated with the commission, except for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “The commission’s head didn’t question Tariq Fawad or Moussavi.”

“Broadsheet East Recovery agreement was also an evidence of lack of knowledge of the government pertaining to the international law,” the report maintained.

The report also included a note by Justice Saeed stating, “While penning the report in Margalla, I could feel the presence of jackals in,” adding that “their howling couldn’t stop me from my rendering my duties”

On March 22, the one-man commission comprising completed its investigation into the payment made to the firm, revealing that the record of money transfer worth $1.5 million paid “inadvertently” to a company in 2008 was missing.

According to it, the commission’s report and the relevant record comprising 500 pages revealed who made the agreement with the firm and under what circumstances.

Terming the payment suspicious, the commission had termed it act of deceit with the state. It observed that the files regarding the payment disappeared from the ministries of finance and law as well as from the office of the attorney general.

Moreover, the documentation in the Pakistan High Commission in London pertaining to the case was also found to be missing, the commission had found.

The Broadsheet LLC was incorporated in the Isle of Man to help Pervez Musharraf’s government and the then newly established NAB to track down foreign assets purchased by Pakistanis allegedly through their ill-gotten wealth.__Tribune.com