Gilgit-Baltistan to allow tourism upon submission of negative coronavirus certificates

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-04-02
Tourists who wish to visit Gilgit-Baltistan will now be allowed to enter the territory upon the submission of a valid COVID-19 negative certificate, the government of Gilgit Baltistan announced Thursday.

According to an official notification, tourists will be allowed to enter GB both via air and land routes.

“In compliance with the health advisory issued by the Health Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, under the Gilgit-Baltistan Epidemic Diseases (Prevention & Control) Ordinance, 2020, hereby notifies that tourists having valid COVID-19 Negative Certificates shall be allowed to enter Gilgit-Baltistan,” the notification read.

“Moreover, all concerned are directed to ensure strict compliance to the tourism SOPs already circulated by this department. This shall come into force with immediate effect and till further order.”__The News

