Italy orders 2 Russian Embassy officials expelled for spying

2021-04-01
Italy on March 31 ordered two Russian Embassy officials expelled and arrested an Italian Navy captain on spying charges after police caught the Italian allegedly giving classified documents to one of the Russians in exchange for money.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told a joint session of the Italian Parliament’s foreign relations committees that the alleged incident was a “hostile act of extreme gravity.”

The Italian Foreign Ministry said it summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Razov to protest the “grave incident” after a sting operation on the outskirts of Rome allegedly caught the Italian and one of the Russians in a “clandestine operation” to exchange the documents late on March 30.

Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police said in a statement that the Italian naval officer, who is a frigate captain, had been arrested. The Russian observed with him, a member of the Russian armed forces stationed at the Russian Embassy in Italy, was initially detained but not immediately placed under arrest given his diplomatic status.

He was ordered expelled along with another Russian Embassy official allegedly involved, Di Maio told lawmakers. Di Maio didn’t provide details about the suspected role of the second Russian.

Italy’s special operations forces in Rome staged the sting “during a clandestine operation between the two, surprising them red-handed immediately after the handing over of classified documents by the Italian official in exchange for a sum of money,” said the Carabinieri statement.

The Carabinieri said both were accused of “serious crimes concerning espionage and state security.”

The Russian Embassy in Rome confirmed the detention of a diplomat who was part of the military attache’s office but wouldn’t comment on the incident.

“In any case, we hope that it wouldn’t affect bilateral ties,” it said in a statement.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin was unaware of details of the incident, but noted that “we hope that the quite positive and constructive character of the Russian-Italian relations will be preserved.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry voiced regret about the diplomats’ expulsion in a terse statement carried by Russian news agencies. It added that its “possible steps in connection with the situation that doesn’t conform with the level of bilateral ties will be announced later.”__Hurriyet

