Italy introduces quarantine for EU travellers

Italy introduces quarantine for EU travellers

2021-03-31
The Italian government is to introduce a mandatory five-day quarantine for EU travellers over the Easter holidays, amid a third wave of infections in a number of countries.

Previously, only arrivals from outside the bloc had to self-isolate.

Tuesday’s decision comes as new rules requiring all air passengers to Germany to provide a negative coronavirus test come into effect.

Germany remains under a partial lockdown but cases continue to rise.

Italy’s new rules are expected to last until Monday and will cover the Easter weekend. In Liguria, in the north-west of the country, people have been banned from visiting their second homes or boats over the holiday to try to reduce the virus’s spread.

On Tuesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced that the country would increase checks on its land borders to ensure compliance with the new rules.

Germany’s restrictions on travellers were first announced on Friday as the head of the country’s RKI public health institute warned that the number of daily cases could rise to 100,000 if the third wave continues.__BBC

