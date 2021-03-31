Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature
China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

International 2021-03-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the democracy movement. The changes were announced on March 30 after a two-day meeting of China’s top legislature.

China’s top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution on March 30 that will give Beijing more control over the makeup of the city’s legislature.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress passed the amendments on the final day of a two-day session, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

It did not immediately provide any details of the changes to Annexes I and II of the Basic Law, which has governed Hong Kong since the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Chinese officials have said the committee that selects Hong Kong’s leader would had the added power of choosing “a fairly large proportion” of the legislature.

They have not said how many seats that would be. The Legislative Council, as the body is called, will be expanded from 70 to 90 seats.

The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of members who are directly elected. Currently, half the legislature is chosen in direct elections.

The Election Committee will also be expanded from 1,200 to 1,500 members.

The full National People’s Congress rubber-stamped a proposal in early March that authorized the Standing Committee to amend the Basic Law. The next step is for Hong Kong to revise its election laws and hold an election under them.

Under the changes, a committee will also be established to review the qualifications of candidates for office in Hong Kong to ensure the city is governed by “patriots,” in the language of the central government.

The political opposition in Hong Kong _ which has advocated for more democracy, not less, sees the changes as part of a broader effort to keep them out of office.

In part, it comes down to the definition of patriots. The opposition has tried to block legislation by filibustering a key legislative committee for months and disrupting legislative proceedings.

Beijing, which prioritizes political stability, sees these actions as unduly interfering with the governing of Hong Kong and wants to keep these actors out of government.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Italy introduces quarantine for EU travellers

The Italian government is to introduce a mandatory five-day quarantine for EU travellers over the... more»

Israel seizes 85% of land in West Bank: Palestine

Palestinians on Tuesday marked the 45th anniversary of the Land Day, which commemorates the... more»

Germany says AstraZeneca Covid shot should only be given to people over 60 as country tallies 9 deaths from blood clots

Germany has restricted the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure amid... more»

Myanmar junta crackdown toll passes 500

YANGON: The death toll from the military crackdown on protesters in Myanmar has crossed 500, with... more»

China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a... more»

Slovakia’s prime minister steps down amid Sputnik V vaccine scandal

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Igor Matović has formally resigned from his post to resolve the... more»

US to weigh sanctions after Iran, China ink $400b deal

The US said on Monday it will evaluate a just signed $400 billion investment deal China struck... more»

‘Pleased’ with Pakistan’s positive interactions with India, says China

After a number of conciliatory steps taken by the country’s leadership to promote regional... more»

Brussels allocates €276 million to Greece for migrant camps on its islands

The European Union is to give a total of €276 million for the renovation and construction of... more»

Councilor, SPO killed in militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore

A municipal councilor and a Special Police Officer were killed and another councilor injured in... more»

Search

Back to Top