Pakistan President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for coronavirus

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for coronavirus, almost 10 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan tested COVID-19 positive.

Taking to Twitter, the president announced that his coronavirus test came positive and said a prayer for all those who have been affected by the virus.

“May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees,” the president wrote.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail announced that the defence minister had tested positive for the virus, as he wished him a quick recovery.

It is pertinent to mention here that the president had attended the delayed Pakistan Day parade 4 days ago, where a considerable crowd was in attendance.

President Arif Alvi said that he had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on March 15, 2021, but added that immunity against the infection is only developed after receiving the second jab, which was due in a week.

He also appealed to the masses to “continue to be careful” [and practice the government’s coronavirus standard operation procedures] to keep themselves safe.

On March 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also tested positive for COVID-19 after which he had self-isolated himself. The premier had also been inoculated on March 18 — two days before he tested positive for the virus.

Doctors, however, said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it.

President Alvi, wife get COVID-19 vaccine jab, laud PTI’s smart lockdown policy

On March 15, President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi had received the first doses of the COVID-19 jabs at a vaccination centre in the federal capital’s Tarlai area.

Shortly after receiving the vaccine, the president had lauded the PTI government’s efforts to get the nation vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as its smart lockdown policy that he said helped Pakistan sustain itself economically.

Vaccines were being administered according to age in Pakistan, Alvi said. “The elites around the world broke the lines and got themselves vaccinated,” he added.

He had explained that he got himself “registered at 1166” and got vaccinated when his turn came. The PTI government had developed a “simpler and better vaccination system” across Pakistan, he added.

Alvi has also advised the Pakistani people to go ahead with caution even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Please continue wearing masks, wash your hands, and keep your distance in view of the third wave of the coronavirus,” he stated.

He had also lauded the PTI regime’s efforts and strategies in light of the pandemic, saying the government’s smart lockdown policy “reduced economic losses”.__The News

