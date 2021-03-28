Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / No one questions Turkey’s EU candidacy: Bloc envoy
No one questions Turkey’s EU candidacy: Bloc envoy

No one questions Turkey’s EU candidacy: Bloc envoy

Europe 2021-03-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ANKARA: Nobody questions Turkey’s candidacy for EU membership, said the bloc’s top diplomat in Turkey on March 26 on the heels of an EU leaders’ summit that tackled Turkish-EU ties.

Speaking to reporters in the Turkish capital Ankara, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU Delegation to Turkey, reviewed the conclusions from the two-day summit on relations between the European Union and Turkey, a candidate for bloc membership since 1999.

“Nobody puts in question the candidate status of Turkey,” said Meyer-Landrut, stressing its “candidate status.”

On Thursday, day one of the summit, the EU Council passed conclusions saying that the EU is ready to engage with Turkey in a “phased, proportionate, reversible manner” to enhance cooperation in areas of common interest.

It also said that the EU is ready “to take further decisions at the European Council meeting in June,” praising the de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece, and upcoming talks on the Cyprus issue under UN auspices.

The conclusions are “important because the European Union has tried to outline an approach that allows” for a structured path “to enhance cooperation between the European Union and Turkey,” said Meyer-Landrut.

More cooperation

The “fundamental orientation [of the conclusions] is to try to find ways to increase cooperation” in areas including economic ties and re-launching high-level dialogue with Turkey on issues of mutual concern, he added.

Listing such issues as “public health … climate, counter-terrorism, but also regional issues,” he said the European Council expects continued “de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean,” referring to maritime disputes between Turkey and Greece.

On economic cooperation, Meyer-Landrut eyed intensified “talks with Turkey to address current difficulties in implementation of the Customs Union,” including its modernization – a goal long sought by Turkey – saying this “can or should be adopted after a new assessment by the European Council in June.”

“The [European] Commission is invited to explore how to strengthen cooperation with Turkey on what we call people-to-people contact and mobility,” he added.

On refugees, Meyer-Landrut said the EU “recognizes, appreciates Turkey’s efforts in hosting around 4 million Syrian refugees and invites the commission to make a proposal to the council for the continuation of financing for Syrian refugees in Turkey as well as in Jordan, Lebanon, and other parts of the region.”

Turkey hosts more Syrian refugees than any other country in the world.

Meyer-Landrut added that on migration management, “within the framework of broader EU strategy related to all migration routes, cooperation with Turkey should be strengthened.”

The European Council conclusions are “the beginning of what can lead to enhance the cooperation in all these areas,” he said.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: 2 militants, soldier killed in Shopian gunfight

Two unidentified militants and an army man were killed during a gunfight in Wangam village of... more»

Pakistan’s lawyers turn fashion police, tell waiters to stop wearing their ‘uniform’

Pakistan’s lawyers have a lot to deal with — human rights violations, honour killings,... more»

Biden suggests rival plan to China’s ‘Belt and Road’

US President Joe Biden has suggested founding an initiative from “democratic” countries to... more»

At least 89 killed in Myanmar ‘deadliest day’

Dozens of people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar, on the deadliest day since last... more»

UK officers arrest 10 people at protest against new policing bill

British police arrested 10 people in Bristol on Friday evening during a third night of protest... more»

No one questions Turkey’s EU candidacy: Bloc envoy

ANKARA: Nobody questions Turkey’s candidacy for EU membership, said the bloc’s top diplomat in... more»

‘Day of shame’ for Myanmar armed forces as many protesters killed

Several civilians, including children, were reported killed across Myanmar on Saturday as the... more»

Pakistan successfully test-fires 900km-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile

The Pakistani army says it conducted a successful test of its nuclear-capable Shaheen-1A ballistic... more»

Four shot dead as Bangladesh demo against Modi turns violent

CHITTAGONG/ BANGLADESH: At least four people were killed in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on... more»

EU medicines regulator approves new COVID-19 vaccine production sites

The European Union’s medicines agency has approved three new production sites for... more»

Search

Back to Top