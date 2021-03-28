Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: 2 militants, soldier killed in Shopian gunfight

Two unidentified militants and an army man were killed during a gunfight in Wangam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening.

This is the third gun battle in the district since March 13.

Earlier, six militants were killed in two different gun battles in Rawalpora and Batapora Manihal villages.

A police official said that following a tip-off, security forces comprising soldiers of army’s 34 RR, CRPF and police encircled Wangam village and launched a search operation late on Saturday evening. He said that as the forces approached a suspected spot, the militants hiding there sprayed bullets on them.

“The forces returned the fire, triggering off a gun battle”, said the official. He said that an unidentified militant was killed in the initial exchange of fire.

“Two army man also sustained injuries during the gunbattle. One of the critically injured later succumbed to his injuries.

“The injured soldier identified as Pinku Kumar from Uttar Pradesh has succumbed to his injuries at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, “ an army officer said.

Later another militant who was holed up inside a house was also killed in the gunfight.

Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of two militants.

“ The identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained ,” IGP said.

He said the operation is still on to ascertain the possibility of any more militants. A police official said 1 US made M4 carbine has been recovered from the millitant who was slain in the initial exchange of fire.__GK News

