‘Day of shame’ for Myanmar armed forces as many protesters killed

Several civilians, including children, were reported killed across Myanmar on Saturday as the military government put on a major show of strength for the annual Armed Forces Day, even as it struggles to quell widespread protests against its rule.

Protesters against the February 1 military coup came out on the streets of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns, defying a military warning that they could be shot “in the head and back”.

“Today is a day of shame for the armed forces,” Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for CRPH, an anti-coup group set up by deposed lawmakers, told an online forum.

“The military generals are celebrating Armed Forces Day after they just killed more than 300 innocent civilians,” he said, giving a rough estimate of the toll since protests first erupted weeks ago.

Myanmar Now news website said at least 50 people were killed on Saturday, but the numbers could not be independently verified.

A military spokesman did not respond to calls from Reuters news agency seeking comment.

At least three protesters were shot dead and several injured on Saturday in the country’s largest city, Yangon, according to numerous news reports. Earlier, eight people were also killed in Dala township, just south of Yangon.

Another protester was also killed and four others were seriously injured in Bago region on Saturday morning, according to The Irrawaddy newspaper.

In Meikhtila in Mandalay, a 13-year-old girl was also reportedly shot dead, while she was inside her family’s house. Also killed on Saturday was Dr. Phyo Thant Wai, a medical doctor from University of Medicine in Mandalay, according to the Civil Disobedience Movement.

A 13-year-old boy from Shwebo in Sagaing region was also killed, after he was reportedly shot by a sniper while looking outside from the window of his family’s house.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng, reporting from Bangkok in neighbouring Thailand, said it was hard to determine an exact number of fatalities, but reports collated from social media suggest the nationwide death toll on Saturday was at least 50 and likely to be much higher.

“We are also seeing a lot of images of people with terrible wounds, a lot of them bullet wounds to the head – some still alive, others clearly dead – as the army has cracked down all over the country with absolute force,” he said.

The military earlier warned that pro-democracy protesters risked being shot in the head or back if they continue their demonstrations, adding that it was determined to prevent any disruptions to the military events in the capital, Naypyidaw.

A broadcast on the state MRTV news channel warned on Friday, “You should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back.”

Previous processions have seen troops and armour, including tanks, jets and missiles, file past army chief – and now coup leader – General Min Aung Hlaing.

Fears had been swirling that the day, which commemorates the start of the Myanmar army’s resistance to Japanese occupation in World War II, could become a flashpoint for unrest.

Amid the violence on Saturday, the leader of Myanmar’s ruling military government, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing continued to say that the military will protect the people and strive for democracy.

“The army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy,” the general said.

“Violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate.”

Overnight, anti-coup protests continued across the country with demonstrators gathering in Budalin township west of Mandalay to hold a candlelight vigil.

There were also reports of the military raiding the Thingangyun Sanpya Hospital and grabbing injured protesters in Yangon on Friday night. Another video posted on social media showed security forces raiding homes.

Al Jazeera’s Tong Cheng said protesters have increasingly used motorbikes over the past two days as a strategy to evade the security forces.

“So [protesters] have been going out earlier and earlier in the morning, and sometimes on motorbikes so they can flee quickly if there is an encounter with the security services,” he said.

Cheng said that the security forces have even been arresting monks – considered a taboo in Myanmar society.

“But once again the security services are showing that there are no bounds to which they are not prepared to go at this stage,” Cheng said.

Economy slumps amid crackdown

The country has been in turmoil since the generals overthrew and detained civilian ruler Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, triggering an enormous uprising demanding a return to democracy.

The military has defended its power grab, citing allegations of fraud in the November election which Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won by a landslide.

Security forces have increasingly cracked down with lethal force on demonstrations against the coup in recent weeks, using tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds to break up rallies.

At least four people were reported killed on Friday.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a local monitoring group, said on Friday that at least 328 people have been killed since the coup started. More than 3,000 others have been arrested.

On Friday, Yangon’s notorious Insein prison released 322 people detained for protests, adding to more than 600 freed earlier in the week.

The protest movement has also included widespread strikes and civil disobedience by government workers, which have hamstrung the functioning of the state.

The protest movement, coming on top of a COVID pandemic that hit Myanmar hard, has struck the country’s economy.

The World Bank has warned the country faces a huge 10 percent slump in GDP in 2021.

The brutality of the crackdown has horrified international powers, which have responded with criticism and sanctions.

On Thursday the United States and United Kingdom – the nation’s former colonial ruler – put sanctions on a conglomerate owned by the Myanmar military.

So far, diplomatic pressure has had little effect and Washington and London hope that hitting the military’s financial interests will pay dividends.

The armed forces dominate many key sectors of the Myanmar economy, including trading, natural resources, alcohol, cigarettes and consumer goods.

The civil disobedience movement had a boost on Friday when a group of Norwegian academics nominated it for the Nobel Peace Prize – won in 1991 by Aung San Suu Kyi.__Al Jazeera