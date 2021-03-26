Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: 2 CRPF personnel killed in ambush
Kashmir: 2 CRPF personnel killed in ambush

Kashmir: 2 CRPF personnel killed in ambush

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-03-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including an officer, were killed and two others injured in a ‘hit and run’ militant attack in Srinagar outskirts on Thursday. The attackers decamped with an assault Rifle from the spot. Search operation was underway to nab the attackers.

Officials identified the slain CRPF personnel as Assistant Sub-Inspector G D Manga Ram Dev Barman, a resident of Tripura and Ashok Kumar from Chandigarh. The injured have been identified as constables Nazim Ali and Jaganath Ray.

Official sources said that militants, whose number was being ascertained, opened fire on the vehicle of Road Opening Party (ROP) of CRPF- 73 Battalion at around 4 PM this afternoon near Noora Hospital on Srinagar- Baramulla Highway. “They opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle and managed to escape,” officials said.

Public Relations Officer, CRPF, O P Tiwari said that in the firing, four CRPF men got injured. “They were shifted to 92 Base Hospital of Army, but one ASI among them succumbed on the way,” he said.

Tiwari said that the driver of the vehicle Ashok Kumar also succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital. “Others are being given specialized treatment,” he added.

Charu Sinha, the Inspector General of CRPF, said that they were ascertaining facts about the attack. “We lost two of our personnel in the attack,” she told Greater Kashmir. The attackers, she said, decamped with an assault rifle from the spot.

“We are ascertaining the facts as how many attackers were there and how they came,” Charu Sinha said, adding that Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was underway in the area. “An investigation is in progress and the officers are working to ascertain the full details of this attack.”

The incident created panic in the entire area and traffic on the highway remained disrupted. The traffic was restored after quite some time

Immediately after the militant attack, more police, CRPF and army personnel rushed to the area and launched a search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack. Senior police officers reached the spot to take stock of the situation. In the wake of this attack, the security in the city was beefed up. In the city, the joint parties of police and paramilitary forces were seen carrying out intense checking of vehicles. Additional barricades were also erected at some places.

Police sources said that the checking was part of an operation being carried out to track the militants.

Last year, in November two soldiers were killed in a militant attack that had taken place at Aban Shah Chowk HMT, Khushipora when militants opened fire on a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the Army.

IGP Kashmir pays tributes

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar on Thursday paid tributes to Central Reserve Police Force who were slain Thursday attack and said that militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was involved in the incident.

“IGP Kashmir and all ranks of Kashmir Zone Police pay rich tributes to SI/GD Manga Ram Devbarman & CT/Driver Ashok Kumar of 73Bn CRPF, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. We stand by their families at this critical juncture,” police said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that this attack was planned and carried out by the militant affiliated with proscribed militant outfit LeT.”

Police, the statement said, has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. “Investigation is vigorously going on and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this crime besides identifying the militants involved in the crime,” the statement said adding that the area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on to nab the militants.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: 2 CRPF personnel killed in ambush

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including an officer, were killed and two... more»

Turkey raises Uighur issue with China as hundreds protest

Turkey has raised the issue of Uighur Muslims during talks with China’s foreign minister in... more»

France extends partial lockdowns to more parts of country as cases surge

France has extended partial lockdowns to three more areas of the country, bringing to 19 the... more»

Germany urges Brussels to buy Russia’s Sputnik V before regulatory approval as EU suffers from Covid-19 vaccine shortage — reports

Germany has asked the European Commission to begin negotiating with Moscow over Russia’s... more»

Kashmir: 6 killed, 7 injured in gun attack on passenger vehicle in GB’s Naltar

At least six people were killed and seven others injured when unidentified assailants opened fire... more»

Saudi official denies threat to harm UN Khashoggi investigator

DUBAI: A senior Saudi official denied on Thursday he had threatened to harm the human rights... more»

Chinese TV stars cut ties with Nike over Xinjiang comments

Two Chinese TV stars have cut ties with sportswear brand Nike for registering concerns over forced... more»

Pakistan: Minister urges Janikhel tribesmen to call off sit-in

LAKKI MARWAT: Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Mohammad Khan and local administration... more»

AstraZeneca hits back at ‘stockpile’ claims and says half of doses bound for Europe

AstraZeneca has said that half of a 29-million-dose “vaccine stockpile” at an Italian factory... more»

Calls for Merkel to face vote of no confidence after embarrassing U-turn on Covid-19 Easter lockdown

German politicians have called for Chancellor Angela Merkel to face a vote of no confidence after... more»

Search

Back to Top