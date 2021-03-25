Pakistan: Minister urges Janikhel tribesmen to call off sit-in

LAKKI MARWAT: Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Mohammad Khan and local administration began efforts to convince Janikhel tribesmen to end agitation and perform the burial of four teenagers, who were found murdered a few days ago.

The minister again visited the area on Wednesday and met with tribal elders. Bannu Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Niazi, DPO Imran Shahid and other officials accompanied him.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the four boys aged between 13 to 17 years had been found in a field on Sunday. The victims were identified as Ahmadullah, Mohammad Rahim, Razamullah and Atifullah.

The family members received bodies from district headquarters hospital in Bannu city and then along with other tribesmen took them to Janikhel police station to stage a sit-in there.

The protest by local people against the brutal murder of the innocent boys continued on the fourth consecutive day and the bodies lay in coffins at the protest site.

Political and social activists, representatives of traders and people from different walks of life participated in the protest to show solidarity with the bereaved families.

According to reports, a government team headed by Provincial Minister Malik Shah Mohammad Khan, who belonged to the area, remained engaged in talks with the elders but both sides could not reach an agreement till filing of this report.

The protesters reiterated their demands of Shuhada Package for the families of victims, bringing perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice and taking steps to restore peace and harmony in the region.__Dawn.com