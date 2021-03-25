Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / AstraZeneca hits back at ‘stockpile’ claims and says half of doses bound for Europe
AstraZeneca hits back at ‘stockpile’ claims and says half of doses bound for Europe

AstraZeneca hits back at ‘stockpile’ claims and says half of doses bound for Europe

Europe 2021-03-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

AstraZeneca has said that half of a 29-million-dose “vaccine stockpile” at an Italian factory is being sent to European Union nations during the last week of March, while the other half will be sent to low-income countries via the COVAX scheme.

The Anglo-Swedish firm, which has been at the centre of a row between the EU and the UK over vaccine supplies, criticised “inaccurate statements” in the media on Wednesday that described the vaccine doses as a “stockpile”.

It said that 13 million of the doses that were discovered during a European Commission investigation of the Anagni plant in Italy on the weekend will be distributed via COVAX, were manufactured outside the EU and are in Italy in order to be processed into vials for transport.

A further 16 million doses are awaiting quality control review, a spokesperson told Euronews, before being dispatched to Europe. At least 10 million of those doses will be sent in the last week of March, with the other six million sent in April.

“It is incorrect to describe this as a stockpile. The process of manufacturing vaccines is very complex and time-consuming. In particular, vaccine doses must wait for quality control clearance after the filling of vials is completed,” the spokesperson said.

AstraZeneca has been embroiled in a row between Brussels and London, with the EU angered that Britain has received some 10 million doses from EU plants while they say nothing came back from Britain.

The EU is now insisting on reciprocity as it sees vaccination rates in Britain racing upwards, while the bloc proceeds at a crawl.

With regards to AstraZeneca, the European Union’s chief executive warned last week that the EU would not hesitate to take action against third-party nations.

“This export modification of [the] export authorisation system does not constitute an export ban,” Dombrovskis said.

“The EU will continue to export vaccines. We are introducing some additional criteria to ensure that the EU is not falling behind in its own vaccination rollout as a result of these massive exports,” he said.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

AstraZeneca hits back at ‘stockpile’ claims and says half of doses bound for Europe

AstraZeneca has said that half of a 29-million-dose “vaccine stockpile” at an Italian factory... more»

Calls for Merkel to face vote of no confidence after embarrassing U-turn on Covid-19 Easter lockdown

German politicians have called for Chancellor Angela Merkel to face a vote of no confidence after... more»

Armenian Parliament lifts martial law

The Armenian parliament on Wednesday lifted the martial law declared on 27 September amid an... more»

Interior ministry decides not to renew Nawaz’s passport, offers him special documents for return to Pakistan

The government has decided not to renew the passport of former prime minister and PML-N supremo... more»

Islamic party becomes surprise kingmaker after Israel election

Israel’s election brought a surprise when a conservative Islamic party crossed the threshold... more»

Macron claims Ankara interference in polls

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that Turkey was “attempting to interfere” in... more»

Two former Spanish prime ministers to testify at slush fund trial

Former Spanish prime ministers Mariano Rajoy and José Maria Aznar will testify as witnesses on... more»

Fire in Bangladesh’s Rohingya camp kills 15

Fifteen people have died, while 400 are missing after a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh caught... more»

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

A senior official issued a death threat against UN investigator Agnes Callamard following her... more»

Seven-year-old girl ‘killed by security forces’

A seven-year-old girl has been shot dead by security forces in Myanmar, becoming the youngest... more»

Search

Back to Top