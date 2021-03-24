Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Two former Spanish prime ministers to testify at slush fund trial
Two former Spanish prime ministers to testify at slush fund trial

Two former Spanish prime ministers to testify at slush fund trial

Europe 2021-03-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Former Spanish prime ministers Mariano Rajoy and José Maria Aznar will testify as witnesses on Wednesday at a trial over an alleged party slush fund.

Both Rajoy and Aznar will answer questions from the National Court of Justice via video conference.

The trial focuses on an alleged system of parallel bookkeeping by the right-wing People’s Party (PP) to manage undeclared funds.

The accounts were run by Luis Barcenas who served as party treasurer between 1990 and 2009 while Aznar and then Rajoy led the PP.

The trial opened on February 8 and will run until May.

‘Envelopes of cash’

For nearly 20 years, the alleged slush fund was fed by donations from businessmen and allegedly used to pay bonuses to PP leaders and collaborators.

It also funded the renovation of the party’s Madrid headquarters, Barcenas has said.

Rajoy has always denied any knowledge of the system. But Barcenas has testified he was “perfectly aware” of it, telling the court earlier this month that he was one of those who received envelopes of cash in the period before he became prime minister.

Aznar denied the existence of the system of illicit accounting as he appeared before a parliamentary commission of inquiry in 2018.

‘Barcena papers’

El Pais newspaper first published details of the accounts in 2013 in so-called “Barcenas papers”.

Public prosecutors have requested a five-year prison sentence for Barcenas over the slush fund.

He is currently serving a 29-year sentence over a separate case centred on a system of bribes given to former party officials in exchange for public contracts between 1999 and 2005.

Rajoy appeared in court in 2017 as part of that trial, becoming the first sitting prime minister to take the witness stand in the country’s modern history.

The following year he became the first prime minister in Spain’s recent history to be ousted from office in a no-confidence motion triggered by the long-running corruption scandal.

Current PP leader Pablo Casado says neither he nor the party’s current leadership can be blamed for past wrongdoing.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Two former Spanish prime ministers to testify at slush fund trial

Former Spanish prime ministers Mariano Rajoy and José Maria Aznar will testify as witnesses on... more»

Fire in Bangladesh’s Rohingya camp kills 15

Fifteen people have died, while 400 are missing after a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh caught... more»

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

A senior official issued a death threat against UN investigator Agnes Callamard following her... more»

Seven-year-old girl ‘killed by security forces’

A seven-year-old girl has been shot dead by security forces in Myanmar, becoming the youngest... more»

Rejecting US peace plan, Afghan president to offer election in six months

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months, under a... more»

14 militants sentenced to death over plot to kill Bangladesh PM

DHAKA: Fourteen militants were sentenced to death in Bangladesh on Tuesday for attempting to... more»

EU must ‘increase vaccine manufacturing capacities’ says European Medicines Agency chief

European Medicines Agency Chief Emer Cooke urged the EU on Tuesday to develop its vaccine... more»

Saudi Arabia: Men banned from marrying women from these 4 countries

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has prohibited its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad,... more»

10 killed in Boulder store shooting, incl. police officer, suspect in custody

Ten people were killed in a shooting spree at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, including one... more»

Bombing of government office in China kills at least five, including suspect

An explosion, believed to be a deliberate bombing attack, has rocked a community committee office... more»

Search

Back to Top