Saudi Arabia: Men banned from marrying women from these 4 countries

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has prohibited its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad, and Myanmar, local media reported on Sunday.

The move is aimed at discouraging Saudi men from marrying foreign women. Saudis who want to marry foreign women should first obtain approval from relevant government bodies and submit marriage applications through official channels.

Divorced men are not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce. Applicants should be over 25 and attach all identification documents signed by the local district mayor, including a copy of his family record book.

If the applicant is already married, he should attach a report from a hospital proving that his wife is either disabled, suffering from a chronic disease or is sterile.__WorldGulf