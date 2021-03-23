Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Bombing of government office in China kills at least five, including suspect
Bombing of government office in China kills at least five, including suspect

Bombing of government office in China kills at least five, including suspect

International 2021-03-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

An explosion, believed to be a deliberate bombing attack, has rocked a community committee office outside China’s southern city of Guangzhou.

The blast occurred in the village of Mingjing, located on the northern outskirts of Guangzhou, early on Monday. Five people, including the suspect, have been killed, with five more injured, local police said.

“All the injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and the case is under further investigation,” police said.

A graphic video circulating online shows firefighters working at the badly damaged building. At least two bodies can be seen laying on the floor with blood splatters seen on the walls of the office.

The suspected perpetrator has been identified as a 59-year-old local man surnamed Hu. It was not immediately clear whether the explosion was a deliberate suicide bombing attack or the suspect didn’t plan to fall victim to his own attack.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Bombing of government office in China kills at least five, including suspect

An explosion, believed to be a deliberate bombing attack, has rocked a community committee office... more»

UAE mediates secret peace roadmap between India, Pakistan: Report

The India-Pakistan ceasefire marked a milestone in secret talks brokered by the United Arab... more»

Vaccine gap grows between rich and poor: WHO chief

The gap between vaccines administered in rich countries and those dispensed through the COVAX... more»

EU tussle with UK over AstraZeneca escalates

“This is not about EU v UK. This is a problem with AstraZeneca,” claimed an EU... more»

EU agrees first sanctions on China in more than 30 years

The European Union has imposed the first sanctions against China in more than 30 years. The new... more»

Pakistan: Journalist shot dead in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A journalist associated with a private news TV channel was gunned down here on... more»

Kashmir: Four LeT militants killed, soldier injured in Shopian gunfight

Four LeT militants were killed and an army trooper injured in a gunfight in Manihal area of south... more»

Kill the bill: Protesters clash with cops in UK, in demonstration against ‘draconian’ policing legislation

Hundreds of protesters turned out in Bristol to protest a bill that would dramatically expand... more»

China sending children of exiled Uighur parents to orphanages, says Amnesty

China has forcibly separated Uighur families by taking young children into state orphanages,... more»

Protests in France against police impunity

Thousands of demonstrators marched alongside families and relatives of victims of police violence... more»

Search

Back to Top