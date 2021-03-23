Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / 10 killed in Boulder store shooting, incl. police officer, suspect in custody
10 killed in Boulder store shooting, incl. police officer, suspect in custody

10 killed in Boulder store shooting, incl. police officer, suspect in custody

International 2021-03-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Ten people were killed in a shooting spree at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, including one police officer, local law enforcement confirmed. A suspected gunman has been arrested.

“Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told a press conference on Monday evening, several hours after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a King Soopers supermarket in the Table Mesa neighborhood.

Among the victims was officer Eric Talley, who was first to respond to the reports of a gunman with “a patrol rifle” at the store, Herold said, calling the officer’s conduct “heroic.”

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty also praised the officer. “My heart goes out to Eric Talley’s family,” he said, while extending condolences to the families of those killed.

The names of other victims have not been released as police still have to notify their next of kin.

One suspect has been taken into custody and is undergoing treatment for an injury. While police declined to identify the suspect, a live feed from a local news outlet earlier showed one man being led away from the scene of the shooting in handcuffs. He was partially naked and visibly bloodied. Police said that the only person who suffered injuries in the incident was the suspect.

No motive for the shooting has been established yet, with police saying the investigation is in its early stages.

Along with police, federal, state and local agencies are taking part in the probe.

An earlier report of an “armed, dangerous individual” at a location near the grocery store, which prompted a shelter-in-place notice, tuned out to be unrelated to the store shooting, police said. __RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

10 killed in Boulder store shooting, incl. police officer, suspect in custody

Ten people were killed in a shooting spree at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, including one... more»

Bombing of government office in China kills at least five, including suspect

An explosion, believed to be a deliberate bombing attack, has rocked a community committee office... more»

UAE mediates secret peace roadmap between India, Pakistan: Report

The India-Pakistan ceasefire marked a milestone in secret talks brokered by the United Arab... more»

Vaccine gap grows between rich and poor: WHO chief

The gap between vaccines administered in rich countries and those dispensed through the COVAX... more»

EU tussle with UK over AstraZeneca escalates

“This is not about EU v UK. This is a problem with AstraZeneca,” claimed an EU... more»

EU agrees first sanctions on China in more than 30 years

The European Union has imposed the first sanctions against China in more than 30 years. The new... more»

Pakistan: Journalist shot dead in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A journalist associated with a private news TV channel was gunned down here on... more»

Kashmir: Four LeT militants killed, soldier injured in Shopian gunfight

Four LeT militants were killed and an army trooper injured in a gunfight in Manihal area of south... more»

Kill the bill: Protesters clash with cops in UK, in demonstration against ‘draconian’ policing legislation

Hundreds of protesters turned out in Bristol to protest a bill that would dramatically expand... more»

China sending children of exiled Uighur parents to orphanages, says Amnesty

China has forcibly separated Uighur families by taking young children into state orphanages,... more»

Search

Back to Top