Iran’s Khamenei says US promises have no credibility for Tehran

DUBAI: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Iran did not trust US promises on lifting sanctions and that Tehran would only go back to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal after Washington fully ends the sanctions.

“We trusted America at the time of (former US President Barack) Obama and fulfilled our commitments. But they didn’t. The Americans said on paper that sanctions will be lifted, but they didn’t lift sanctions in practice,” Khamenei said in a speech on state TV. “Their promises have no credibility for us.”__Tribune.com

