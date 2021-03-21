Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Russian Navy now tracking two US warships in Black sea
Russian Navy now tracking two US warships in Black sea

Russian Navy now tracking two US warships in Black sea

International 2021-03-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The deployment of American naval assets in the Black Sea is limited by the Montreux Convention of 1936, which restricts the stay of warships from non-Black Sea-adjacent states to 21 days. Additionally, no more than nine foreign warships weighing a total of 30,000 tonnes are allowed be present in the body of water at any one time.

The USS Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, began its transit through the Turkish Straits into the Black Sea on Saturday to join the USS Monterey, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, which arrived in the area a day earlier, the US 6th Fleet has reported.

The Navy says the destroyer is making its way to the Black Sea “to conduct maritime security operations in the region,” and calls the deployment part of US ships’ and planes’ “routine” operations. In a separate statement Saturday, the Navy Twitter account reported on the USS Thomas Hudner’s deployment and said its forces would continue “to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows in support of our allies and partners.”

The Russian military “welcomed” the USS Monterey on Friday by reporting that it would be monitoring the warship’s activities throughout the duration of its stay. On Saturday, the Defence Ministry confirmed that the Black Sea Fleet’s forces were also monitoring the USS Thomas Hadner.

On Wednesday, the Mendez Nunez, a Spanish Navy frigate, entered the Black Sea, with the Russian Black Sea Fleet monitoring that ship as well. Last Friday, the Cristobal Colon, another Spanish frigate, entered the body of water.

It’s not immediately clear whether one or more of the ships will be leaving the Black Sea to account for the USS Thomas Hunder’s deployment. Combined, when under full load, the two US and two Spanish warships weigh more than 31,000 tonnes, above the 30,000 tonne aggregate tonnage limit outlined by the Montreux Convention.

Both US warships are armed with Mk 41 vertical launch systems, containing a mix of Tomahawk land attack cruise and anti-aircraft missiles, and boast a range of weaponry for anti-submarine operation. The USS Monterey is also capable of carrying two Sikorsky SH-60B or MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, with at least one chopper spotted on the deck of the warship as it transited the Turkish straits on Friday.

The US and its NATO allies regularly engage in exercises in the Black Sea, occasionally involving forces from Ukraine and Georgia in the manoeuvres. Moscow’s former Romanian and Bulgarian allies, and Turkey, also take part. Russia has repeatedly criticised NATO’s Black Sea drills, saying they destabilise the situation in the region, and suggesting that exercises in the Black Sea should be limited to Black Sea powers.

Russia’s response to the drills has sometimes included the deployment of aircraft or ships to trail NATO vessels, with the US occasionally complaining about Russian pilots’ “unsafe” or “unprofessional” flybys near US ships or aircraft.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Russian Navy now tracking two US warships in Black sea

The deployment of American naval assets in the Black Sea is limited by the Montreux Convention of... more»

Balochistan’s female bureaucrat sees 4 transfers in 36 days

QUETTA, PAKISTAN: Farida Tareen, a female bureaucrat in Balochistan, has undergone four transfers... more»

German police clash with protesters at Kassel demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions

Multiple scuffles broke out on the streets of Kassel, Germany as Covid-19 lockdown skeptics and... more»

Pakistan: Cabinet gives nod to Rs5.65 power tariff rise

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday approved the promulgation of an ordinance aimed at... more»

France and Poland begin new lockdowns to stem soaring infections

The people of Poland and a third of the French population have been feeling the impact of new... more»

Anger, condemnation after Turkey exits treaty to protect women

Turkey has sparked local and international outrage after it withdrew from the world’s first... more»

‘Tough’ US-China talks signal rocky start to relations under Biden

US and Chinese officials concluded on Friday what Washington called “tough and direct” talks... more»

Drone attack triggers fire at Saudi refinery

RIYADH: A drone strike sparked a fire at a Riyadh oil refinery on Friday, in an attack claimed by... more»

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to ‘influence’ Taliban for ceasefire

KABUL: Afghan President’s Special Envoy for Pakistan Affairs Mohammed Umer Daudzai has said that... more»

Bulgaria detains six on espionage for Russia

Bulgaria on Friday detained six of its citizens in the capital Sofia accused of spying in favor of... more»

Search

Back to Top