Balochistan’s female bureaucrat sees 4 transfers in 36 days

QUETTA, PAKISTAN: Farida Tareen, a female bureaucrat in Balochistan, has undergone four transfers within 36 days, according to Geo News.

The publication, on Saturday, said she was posted at four different positions from February 11 to March 16 this year. The government official, on Feb 11, was first appointed as Assistant Commissioner Quetta.

On the very next day, her appointment was cancelled, and on Feb 16, she was posted as Section Officer Three in the administration department.

Later on Feb 25, she was posted as Section Officer One in the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), and finally, on March 16 she was appointed as Section Officer Commerce and Industries.

When Geo News approached Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani in this regard, he dismissed the notion of discrimination against the women officer.

The spokesperson, acknowledging Farida Tareen’s abilities, said transfers are a part of the job.

“Farida Tareen is a smart, intelligent, and hardworking bureaucrat,” the spokesperson remarked.__The News