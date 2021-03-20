Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Bilawal slams misuse of Pak blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers
Bilawal slams misuse of Pak blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers

Bilawal slams misuse of Pak blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers

International 2021-03-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Karachi, Pakistan: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday called the misuse of blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers as ‘regrettable’.

Aurat March, which started in 2018, carried out every year on International Womens’ Day to highlight atrocities against women.

Bilawal’s comments came during a meeting with organisers of the Aurat March’s Karachi chapter following a flurry of hate, threats of violence, and intimidation against women, the transgender community, and non-binary folks protesting against oppression on International Women’s Day, according to Geo News.

Images and videos published on social media by unidentified individuals shortly after Aurat March 2021 created a controversy, which organisers said were edited to include subtitles that maliciously misinterpreted different words in their chants.

Bilawal said that the powerful voices of women during the rally “challenged those who deny their abilities”.

“The misuse of blasphemy laws by certain elements to target women marchers is regrettable,” he said.

He also said that he was happy that organisers of the march had highlighted the frustrations and problems of Pakistani women, while also mentioning his late mother and former PM Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal also assured them of the Sindh government’s continued support for their cause.

The Aurat March 2021 preparations were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organisers also focused into security arrangements. The 2020 march saw attendees getting pelted with stones and the demonstrators being attacked.

According to Human Rights Watch, data from domestic violence helplines across Pakistan indicated that cases of domestic violence increased 200 per cent from January-March 2020, and further worsened during the COVID-19 lockdowns after March.

According to the report, Pakistan’s prison laws did not meet international standards and officials routinely ignored laws meant to protect women, prisoners. The report also found that children who accompany their mothers in prison face additional risks of poor nutrition and lack of education. __Sify.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to ‘influence’ Taliban for ceasefire

KABUL: Afghan President’s Special Envoy for Pakistan Affairs Mohammed Umer Daudzai has said that... more»

Bulgaria detains six on espionage for Russia

Bulgaria on Friday detained six of its citizens in the capital Sofia accused of spying in favor of... more»

Germany warns of ‘exponential’ rise in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases are rising exponentially in Germany, officials warn, as continental Europe... more»

Finland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine despite European regulator saying it is safe and effective

Finland has become the latest Scandinavian country to suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine –... more»

Bilawal slams misuse of Pak blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers

Karachi, Pakistan: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on... more»

Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Greece is pushing migrants back to their deaths, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on... more»

Pakistan: PDM to form new strategy if PPP does not resign; claim ex-PM Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the parliamentary system... more»

Paris among 16 areas of France plunged into month-long lockdown as third Covid-19 wave rips through country

Some 16 areas of France, including the capital, Paris, will be locked down for four weeks from... more»

US, China set to meet in tense first talks under Biden

The United States is set to broach sensitive topics on human rights and the economy with top... more»

Austria: Man in cow mask, fined under burqa ban law, has conviction quashed

An animal rights activist, who wore a cow mask in public and fell foul of a law banning the burqa... more»

Search

Back to Top