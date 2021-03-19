Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: PDM to form new strategy if PPP does not resign; claim ex-PM Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the parliamentary system cannot run without opposition.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the experiment of rigging and ‘hybrid’ failed in 2018, therefore, the country’s system must be changed according to the Constitution.

The former premier said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will move forward with consultation of nine parties if the PPP did not resign. He said the PDM will have to revise its strategy if the PPP thinks that the solution to problem lies in this ‘failed assembly’.

Shahid Khaqan said the PML-N would have kept sitting in the assemblies if it wished to do politics only. He said the problem cannot be resolved with no-confidence motion, sending the government packing or fresh elections. He said the country cannot make development until it is run according to the constitution. The PML-N leader said theft of the 2018 caused the problems the country is faced with today.

“We are asking as to who is running the country. If someone considers that problems can be solved by wrapping up democracy then they must know that such moves bite the dust thrice and same would be the fate of such adventure in future,” he said. “We would voluntarily go to jail if country’s problems can be solved with it,” he added.__The News

Pakistan: PDM to form new strategy if PPP does not resign; claim ex-PM Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the parliamentary system

