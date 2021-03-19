Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria: Man in cow mask, fined under burqa ban law, has conviction quashed
Austria: Man in cow mask, fined under burqa ban law, has conviction quashed

Austria: Man in cow mask, fined under burqa ban law, has conviction quashed

Austria 2021-03-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

An animal rights activist, who wore a cow mask in public and fell foul of a law banning the burqa and other face coverings in Austria, has had his conviction overturned.

The man was initially arrested for distributing leaflets in June 2018 in a cattle costume in Baden, near the capital city Vienna. He was sentenced by a regional administrative court for concealing his face in public.

Austria had passed a law banning full Islamic veils and other face coverings in October 2017.

The activist argued that the sentence had violated his right to freedom of expression, saying he wanted to draw attention to “the conditions of milk production”.

The case was taken to Austria’s highest court, which has overturned his conviction, according to a statement seen by AFP on Wednesday.

“In the name of the exercise of this right, facial features may be veiled or concealed,” the Constitutional Court stated in its ruling.

The ban on all face-coverings was not intended to target religious veils and was made as neutral as possible by Austria’s Interior Ministry.

Exceptions to the law included carnival costumes and surgical masks, although the law came into force several years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2018, a leukaemia patient wearing a mask was arrested in Vienna, but he explained his medical condition and the police let him go.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Paris among 16 areas of France plunged into month-long lockdown as third Covid-19 wave rips through country

Some 16 areas of France, including the capital, Paris, will be locked down for four weeks from... more»

US, China set to meet in tense first talks under Biden

The United States is set to broach sensitive topics on human rights and the economy with top... more»

Austria: Man in cow mask, fined under burqa ban law, has conviction quashed

An animal rights activist, who wore a cow mask in public and fell foul of a law banning the burqa... more»

passengers stuck weeks at Paris airport

Twenty-six Algerians returning home from the UK have been stuck in transit at Charles de Gaulle... more»

No good can be expected from outside until we put own house in order; says Pakistan army chief

“We have realised that unless our own house is in order, nothing good could be expected from... more»

Turkey: Political ban on 600 HDP members sought in dissolution indictment

ANKARA: Turkey’s top prosecutor on March 17 filed an indictment seeking dissolution of the... more»

Mark Rutte’s party wins most seats in Dutch general election, preliminary results suggest

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s political party won the most seats in the Dutch parliament,... more»

‘Tough’ to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

WASHINGTON/KABUL/ KANDAHAR: US President Joe Biden warned that a deadline to withdraw all American... more»

EU plans rollout of travel certificate before summer

A digital certificate to kick-start foreign travel should be given to citizens across the EU... more»

Health officials investigating ‘white woman only’ job posting by Canadian hospital

Canadian health officials are investigating a Quebec hospital over a recent job posting asking for... more»

Search

Back to Top