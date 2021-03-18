Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Health officials investigating ‘white woman only’ job posting by Canadian hospital
Health officials investigating ‘white woman only’ job posting by Canadian hospital

Health officials investigating ‘white woman only’ job posting by Canadian hospital

International 2021-03-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Canadian health officials are investigating a Quebec hospital over a recent job posting asking for a candidate with “white skin” to help with a patient who refused service from people of color.

A handful of emails sent out by Saint-Eustache Hospital in Montreal in November, obtained by La Presse, describe the patient in question as “difficult” and ask that “white women only” apply to be their carer.

“This situation is totally unacceptable in our eyes. That is evident. We have immediately opened an internal investigation,” Rosemonde Landry, head of the Laurentians public health agency, told La Presse about the job posting, which was handled by four employees in the hospital’s human resources department.

Landry added that the patient has cognitive issues and becomes agitated in the presence of people of color, but this does not excuse the job posting.

Numerous politicians have denounced the hospital and called for action. Quebec National Assembly Member Jennifer Maccarone said the posting is “openly racist” and “action” needs to be taken to address it.

“We need more than an investigation – we need action,” she said. “We would never see a posting for a black person or an indigenous person. This is openly racist.”

Fellow Assembly Member Benoit Charette, Quebec’s minister responsible for fighting racism, however, has stopped short of calling the action racist.

“What we suspect now is that it is clearly a lack of training at the human resources level,” he said.

An investigation by the regional health authority into the job listing is currently underway.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU plans rollout of travel certificate before summer

A digital certificate to kick-start foreign travel should be given to citizens across the EU... more»

Health officials investigating ‘white woman only’ job posting by Canadian hospital

Canadian health officials are investigating a Quebec hospital over a recent job posting asking for... more»

EU puts brake on Covid vaccine exports to cope with ‘crisis of the century’

BRUSSELS: The European Union may get more restrictive in exporting Covid-19 vaccines to safeguard... more»

‘Russians are pretty good scientists’: EU internal market chief says he has ‘no reason’ to doubt Sputnik V vaccine

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton has said that he has “no... more»

Biden says Russia’s Putin will pay a price for election interference

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on March 17 that Russian President Vladimir Putin will face... more»

Six Asian women among eight shot dead in US city of Atlanta

At least eight people, most of them Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas... more»

Austria calls on EU to ‘correct’ COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Leaders of several central and European countries are pressing the European Union to set up a... more»

Iran blasts Johnson’s ‘utter hypocrisy’ for ‘concerns’ over Tehran plutonium risk after PM announces UK nuke warhead increase

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been branded a hypocrite by Iran’s foreign minister... more»

Pakistan: 7 coal miners killed in Balochistan’s Harnai in second incident in a week

Seven miners were killed in a blast at a coal mine in the Harnai area of Balochistan on Monday... more»

EU to get 10M extra doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

The European Commission said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to get 10... more»

Search

Back to Top