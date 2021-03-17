Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU to get 10M extra doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine
EU to get 10M extra doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

EU to get 10M extra doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

Europe 2021-03-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Commission said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to get 10 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the additional doses, EU member states will receive over 200 million doses of vaccine in the second quarter of 2021.

“These doses would be drawn forward from the option of 100 million doses in the second BioNTech-Pfizer contract, foreseen for Q3 and Q4 of 2021,” the commission said in a statement.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said additional doses “gives Member States room to manoeuvre and possibly fill gaps in deliveries.”

“I know how critical Quarter 2 is for the roll-out of our vaccination strategies in the Member States. These accelerated 10 million doses will bring the total doses of BioNTech-Pfizer in Quarter 2 up to over 200 million,” she said.

The EU has a 600-million-dose deal with BioNTech-Pfizer, including options.

The EU has so far approved the use of BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and most recently Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On the other hand, the preliminary evaluation process of the vaccines developed by Novavax, Curevac and the Sputnik V vaccine of Russia continues.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Iran blasts Johnson’s ‘utter hypocrisy’ for ‘concerns’ over Tehran plutonium risk after PM announces UK nuke warhead increase

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been branded a hypocrite by Iran’s foreign minister... more»

Pakistan: 7 coal miners killed in Balochistan’s Harnai in second incident in a week

Seven miners were killed in a blast at a coal mine in the Harnai area of Balochistan on Monday... more»

EU to get 10M extra doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

The European Commission said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to get 10... more»

Policemen, firemen among over 400 Myanmar nationals seeking shelter in India

INDIA: More than 400 people from Myanmar, many of them policemen, have crossed into neighbouring... more»

EMA ‘firmly convinced’ benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine higher than risks

Europe’s medicines regulator said on Tuesday that it remains “firmly convinced”... more»

Zardari tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan if he is ‘ready for a war’

PPP President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday was reported by party sources to have held a lengthy... more»

EU should renew migration deal with Turkey: Borrell

BRUSSELS: The European Union will seek the renewal of the 2016 migration deal with Turkey, the EU... more»

‘Concentration camp’: Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny decries jail

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, who is serving a two-and-half-year jail term in a penal colony... more»

European drugs regulator calls emergency vaccine summit after EU states press pause on AstraZeneca jab rollout

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to consider its... more»

EU launches legal action against UK over Brexit deal

The European Union has launched legal action against the United Kingdom over its alleged violation... more»

Search

Back to Top