Kashmir: Fresh firing at Shopian gunfight site after a lull of several hours

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-03-16
Security forces Monday afternoon established contact with a third militant at a gunfight site in Rawalpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district where a top Jaish militant commander and a local LeT militant were killed, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Twitter about the development saying the operation was going on.

Earlier in the day, police said to have killed top JeM Commander Wilayat Lone alias Sajjad Afghani while another LeT militant, Jehangeer Ahmad Wani, a resident of Narapora Shopian was killed in the gunfight on Sunday.

The firefight raged Saturday evening a day after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Two of the protestors, who had thronged the area yesterday to disrupt the encounter received pellet injuries, one of them in eye, in clashes with forces while a cop was also injured in the head after he was hit by a stone.

As per police records, Wani was active since September 1, 2020 and was involved in several militancy-related cases including attacks on security forces, a police official said.

Arms & ammunition including USA made M4 Carbine rifle and other “incriminating” materials were recovered from the site of encounter so far, he added.__GK News

