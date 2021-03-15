Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan among biggest importers of major arms in Asia and Oceania: report

Pakistan was among the biggest importers of major arms in Asia and Oceania from 2016-2020, a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said on Monday.

Asia and Oceania was the largest importing region for major arms, receiving 42 per cent of global arms transfers in 2016–2020. In addition to Pakistan, India, Australia, China and South Korea were also among the biggest importers in the region.

The Sipri Arms Transfers Database records transfers of the following major conventional weapons and components:

  • Aircraft, both fixed wing and rotary (including unmanned)
  • Armoured vehicles, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles
  • Artillery above 100-millimetres in calibre
  • Sensors (radars, sonars and many passive electronic sensors)
  • Air defence missile systems and large air defence guns
  • Guided missiles, torpedoes, bombs and shells
  • Ships with 100 tonne displacement or more, armed with 100-mm calibre artillery, torpedoes or guided missiles
  • Engines for combat-capable aircraft, large military aircraft, combat ships, large support ships and armoured vehicles
  • Gun or missile-armed turrets for armoured vehicles and ships
  • Reconnaissance satellites
  • Air refuelling systems

Exports by China, the world’s fifth largest arms exporter in 2016–20, decreased by 7.8pc between 2011–2015 and 2016–2020. Chinese arms exports accounted for 5.2pc of total arms exports in 2016–2020. Pakistan, Bangladesh and Algeria were the largest recipients of Chinese arms.

“For many states in Asia and Oceania, a growing perception of China as a threat is the main driver for arms imports,” said Siemon Wezeman, Senior Researcher at Sipri, said.

The report noted that international deliveries of arms were flat in the period 2016-2020, ending more than a decade of increases.

The United States, France and Germany — three of the world’s biggest exporters — increased deliveries, but falls in exports from Russian and China offset the rise, Sipri said.

It was the first time since 2001–2005 that the volume of deliveries of major arms between countries — an indicator of demand — did not increase from the previous five year period, Sipri said.

While the pandemic has shut down economies across the world and pushed many countries into deep recessions, Sipri said it was too early to tell whether the slowdown in arms deliveries was likely to continue.

“The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could see some countries reassessing their arms imports in the coming years,” Pieter Wezeman, senior researcher with the Sipri Arms and Military Expenditure Programme, said in a statement.

“However, at the same time, even at the height of the pandemic in 2020, several countries signed large contracts for major arms.”

The United Arab Emirates, for example, recently signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones as part of a $23 billion package.

Middle Eastern countries accounted for the biggest increase in arms imports, up 25pc in 2016–2020 from 2011–15.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest arms importer, increased its arms imports by 61pc and Qatar by 361pc.___Dawn.com

