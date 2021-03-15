Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Incoming air passengers to fill entry form
Incoming air passengers to fill entry form

Incoming air passengers to fill entry form

International 2021-03-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

All air passengers arriving in Turkey are required to fill in an entry form at least 72 hours before their travel starting on March 15, Turkish Airlines has announced.

The required forms can be reached at http://register.health.gov.tr.

“A private HES code will be created automatically by the given information. We will be able to contact with you in the event of any contact with a COVID-19 patient during your travel and stay thanks to HES Code,” says a note on the website.

HES is an application which tracks virus contacts. The application assigns a unique code to individuals which is used to enter public buildings or other venues or when travel.

“The form may be checked at the Turkish borders. If you haven’t filled in the form or made misleading statements, you may face legal and administrative sanctions. Furthermore, you might not be allowed to enter Turkey,” the note on the site informs.

Meanwhile Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of the flag carrier, has carried coronavirus vaccines and other medical equipment supplied by UNICEF across the world.

The firm has carried 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which were procured from India by UNICEF, from India’s Mumbai to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It also carried hundreds of thousands of syringes from Barcelona to Tunis and COVID-19 vaccines from Amsterdam to Kyiv, Tbilisi and Amman, for UNICEF.

The firm has also carried China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to various countries globally. ___Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Incoming air passengers to fill entry form

All air passengers arriving in Turkey are required to fill in an entry form at least 72 hours... more»

Angela Merkel’s party defeated in two German state elections, exit polls suggest

Angela Merkel’s centre-right party appeared likely to be defeated in two German states on... more»

Ireland temporarily suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Ireland has temporarily suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine following... more»

Video evidence of ‘massacre’ by UK special forces in Afghanistan mysteriously VANISHES – report

Video allegedly showing a “rogue” SAS unit committing war crimes in Afghanistan has supposedly... more»

Bloody day in Myanmar’s main city sees 14 killed

At least 14 protesters have been killed in clashes in Myanmar’s main city Yangon as... more»

‘Mistakes’ were made during EU’s Covid-19 vaccination program, Commission VP admits

The EU vaccination program has been riddled with “mistakes,” European Commission VP Frans... more»

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech... more»

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian; top Jaish commander likely trapped

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rawalpora area of south Kashmir’s... more»

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $60k for first time ever

Bitcoin crossed the $60,000 (€50 195) mark for the first time in its history on Saturday with... more»

‘Largest investigation in American history’: 100+ people to be charged in storming of US Capitol, court filings say

At least another hundred people connected to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol are expected... more»

Search

Back to Top