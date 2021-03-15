Incoming air passengers to fill entry form

All air passengers arriving in Turkey are required to fill in an entry form at least 72 hours before their travel starting on March 15, Turkish Airlines has announced.

The required forms can be reached at http://register.health.gov.tr.

“A private HES code will be created automatically by the given information. We will be able to contact with you in the event of any contact with a COVID-19 patient during your travel and stay thanks to HES Code,” says a note on the website.

HES is an application which tracks virus contacts. The application assigns a unique code to individuals which is used to enter public buildings or other venues or when travel.

“The form may be checked at the Turkish borders. If you haven’t filled in the form or made misleading statements, you may face legal and administrative sanctions. Furthermore, you might not be allowed to enter Turkey,” the note on the site informs.

Meanwhile Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of the flag carrier, has carried coronavirus vaccines and other medical equipment supplied by UNICEF across the world.

The firm has carried 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which were procured from India by UNICEF, from India’s Mumbai to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It also carried hundreds of thousands of syringes from Barcelona to Tunis and COVID-19 vaccines from Amsterdam to Kyiv, Tbilisi and Amman, for UNICEF.

The firm has also carried China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to various countries globally. ___Hurriyet