Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian; top Jaish commander likely trapped
Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian; top Jaish commander likely trapped

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian; top Jaish commander likely trapped

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-03-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rawalpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

Quoting officials, the news agency GNS reported that a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora following inputs about the presence of militants there.

They said that as the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off a gunfight.

As per the report, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

News agency KNO reported that top Jaish-e-Muhammad commander, Wilayat alias Sajad Afghani – a resident of Rawalpora – was believed to be trapped in the area.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Shopian; top Jaish commander likely trapped

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rawalpora area of south Kashmir’s... more»

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $60k for first time ever

Bitcoin crossed the $60,000 (€50 195) mark for the first time in its history on Saturday with... more»

‘Largest investigation in American history’: 100+ people to be charged in storming of US Capitol, court filings say

At least another hundred people connected to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol are expected... more»

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools

Sri Lanka’s government says it will ban the wearing of the burqa and close more than 1,000... more»

Curbs on inbound flights to Pakistan extended amid rise in coronavirus cases

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday notified the extension of curbs imposed on inbound... more»

Greece is safe haven for FETÖ terrorists: Turkish Foreign Ministry

ANKARA: It is observed that Greece has become a haven for the members of the FETÖ, the group... more»

AJK premier asks Kashmiris to reject Pak-India bilateral talks

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday asked the... more»

Myanmar coup: The ‘battle tactics’ used in crackdowns on protests

On a busy street in Yangon, police are escorting a man as gunfire crackles in the... more»

UN urges immediate end to killings of Afghan civilians

The UN Security Council urged on Friday an “immediate end” to attacks on civilians in... more»

EU’s Green Pass for free movement will only be valid with EMA-approved COVID vaccinations

A proposal to introduce so-called “vaccine passports”, to be put forward on March 17th... more»

Search

Back to Top